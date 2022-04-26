US Markets
FM

First Quantum Minerals' profit more than doubles on higher prices

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published

Copper miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd reported a 171% jump in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, powered by higher prices for the red metal from supply worries.

April 26 (Reuters) - Copper miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO reported a 171% jump in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, powered by higher prices for the red metal from supply worries.

Net earnings attributable to the company's shareholders rose to $385 million, or 56 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $142 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular