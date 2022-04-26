First Quantum Minerals' profit more than doubles on higher prices

April 26 (Reuters) - Copper miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO reported a 171% jump in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, powered by higher prices for the red metal from supply worries.

Net earnings attributable to the company's shareholders rose to $385 million, or 56 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $142 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

