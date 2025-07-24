First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO):

Earnings: $18 million in Q2 vs. -$23 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.02 in Q2 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, First Quantum Minerals Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $17 million or $0.02 per share for the period.

Revenue: $1.226 billion in Q2 vs. $1.231 billion in the same period last year.

