First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 29.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $22.7 in the previous session. First Quantum Minerals has gained 75.7% since the start of the year compared to the 23.6% gain for the Zacks Basic Materials sector and the 15.8% return for the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 23, 2025, First Quantum Minerals reported EPS of $0.02 versus consensus estimate of -$0.03 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 11.23%.

For the current fiscal year, First Quantum Minerals is expected to post earnings of $0.12 per share on $5.1 in revenues. This represents a 700% change in EPS on a 6.19% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.61 per share on $5.78 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 405.21% and 13.34%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While First Quantum Minerals has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

First Quantum Minerals has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 183.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 25.6X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 30.7X versus its peer group's average of 22.5X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, First Quantum Minerals currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if First Quantum Minerals passes the test. Thus, it seems as though First Quantum Minerals shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

