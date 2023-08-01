First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) Price Target Increased by 6.24% to 27.88

The average one-year price target for First Quantum Minerals (OTC:FQVLF) has been revised to 27.88 / share. This is an increase of 6.24% from the prior estimate of 26.25 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.85 to a high of 35.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.82% from the latest reported closing price of 26.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Quantum Minerals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FQVLF is 0.09%, an increase of 107.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 111.17% to 38K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MMRFX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund Class I holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 9.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FQVLF by 15.38% over the last quarter.

Symmetry Partners holds 15K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 16.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FQVLF by 2.64% over the last quarter.

