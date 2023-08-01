First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) Price Target Increased by 6.24% to 27.88

The average one-year price target for First Quantum Minerals (OTC:FQVLF) has been revised to 27.88 / share. This is an increase of 6.24% from the prior estimate of 26.25 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.85 to a high of 35.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.82% from the latest reported closing price of 26.35 / share.
- For more in-depth coverage of First Quantum Minerals, view the free, crowd-sourced company research report on Finpedia.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Quantum Minerals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FQVLF is 0.09%, an increase of 107.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 111.17% to 38K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
MMRFX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund Class I holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 9.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FQVLF by 15.38% over the last quarter.
Symmetry Partners holds 15K shares. No change in the last quarter.
MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 16.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FQVLF by 2.64% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- FORM 51-102F3 MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT
- ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2012 (unless otherwise noted) DATED: MARCH 28, 2013 TABLE OF CONTENTS DATE, CURRENCY AND OTHER INFORMATION 3 CAUTION WITH RESPECT TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION 3 CORPORATE STRUCTURE 4 NAME AN
- Note
- Management’s Discussion and Analysis
- FORM 51-102F3 MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.