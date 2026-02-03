First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) Price Target Increased by 10.48% to 30.13

The average one-year price target for First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) has been revised to $30.13 / share. This is an increase of 10.48% from the prior estimate of $27.27 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.65 to a high of $36.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 143.00% from the latest reported closing price of $12.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 174 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Quantum Minerals. This is an decrease of 50 owner(s) or 22.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FQVLF is 0.57%, an increase of 3.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.57% to 250,096K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 50,419K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,373K shares , representing an increase of 6.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FQVLF by 29.48% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 32,213K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 21,139K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FGLGX - Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund holds 17,118K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,439K shares , representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FQVLF by 20.26% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - International Fund Class 1 holds 14,457K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

