First Quantum Minerals denies takeover talks

Debroop Roy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Canadian copper miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO said on Monday it had no knowledge of any potential takeover bids.

Bloomberg on Thursday reported First Quantum was drawing preliminary takeover interest from global miners after losing half its value over the past five years.

The company, however, confirmed discussions for a potential sale of a minority stake in its Zambian copper assets.

