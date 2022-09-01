First Quantum CFO Hannes Meyer Quits; Names New Finance Chief, COO

(RTTNews) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO), a Canadian mining and metals firm, said on Thursday that its Chief Financial Officer Hannes Meyer has stepped down as Chief Financial Officer. However, he will continue with the company to support the business.

The company has also announced appointment of Ryan MacWilliam as CFO, and Rudi Badenhorst as Chief Operating Officer, with effect from September 1.

MacWilliam joined First Quantum in 2019 and has been leading the business development and investor relations functions. Prior to First Quantum, he was the CFO of Nevsun Resources, a Canadian base metals company, until its acquisition by Zijin Mining.

Badenhorst joined First Quantum in 1996 for the design construction, and commissioning of the Bwana Mkubwa tailings project in Zambia. In 2019, Badenhorst was promoted to director of Zambian operations.

