First Quantum CEO arrives in Panama after country orders mine shutdown

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

November 30, 2023 — 08:42 pm EST

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The CEO of First Quantum Tristan Pascall has arrived in Panama, a company spokesperson said on Thursday after the Central American nation ordered the Canadian miner to shut down its key copper project.

This is the first visit of the CEO since public protests erupted over the signing of a new contract on Oct. 20. The spokesperson did not give details of Pascall's agenda in the country.

