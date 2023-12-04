News & Insights

World Markets
FM

First Quantum agrees with Zambian firm to fast-track copper project

Credit: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

December 04, 2023 — 08:04 am EST

Written by Chris Mfula for Reuters ->

LUSAKA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canada's First Quantum Minerals FM.TO and a Zambian mining company have signed an agreement to fast-track the development of a copper project in Africa's second-biggest producer of the metal, the companies said on Monday.

Zambia has ambitions to triple its copper output and has reviewed its tax policy to increase mining exploration and output.

First Quantum is already a major miner in the southern African country.

Its agreement with Zambia's Mimosa Resources envisages mining at the Fishtie copper project starting from 2026, ramping up to maximum production of 30,000 metric tons of copper a year by the end of the decade, First Quantum and Mimosa Resources said in a joint statement.

First Quantum reiterated it thought the investment climate in Zambia had improved.

Mimosa Resources is expected to lead the raising of a total investment of $200 million for the project.

(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Alexander Winning and Louise Heavens)

((chris.mfula@thomsonreuters.com; +260966882814))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.