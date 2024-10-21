First Property Group Announces Interim Results and Investor Engagement

First Property (GB:FPO) has released an update.

First Property Group, a prominent property fund manager, is set to release its interim results for the first half of 2024 on November 21, with a live investor presentation scheduled the same day. The company, known for its strategic investments in higher-yielding commercial properties across the UK and Central Europe, invites shareholders to participate and engage through its Investor Meet Company platform.

