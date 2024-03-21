News & Insights

US Markets

First pig-to-human kidney transplant performed in Boston

March 21, 2024 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by Nancy Lapid for Reuters ->

March 21 (Reuters) - A 62-year-man with end-stage renal disease has become the first human to receive a new kidney from a genetically edited pig, doctors from the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston announced on Thursday.

The four-hour transplant surgery, performed on March 16, “marks a major milestone in the quest to provide more readily available organs to patients,” the hospital said in a statement.

The pig kidney was provided by eGenesis of Cambridge, Massachusetts.

(Reporting by Nancy Lapid; editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Nancy.Lapid@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.