First Phosphate Corp. Financials Show Asset Decline

First Phosphate Corp. (TSE:PHOS) has released an update.

First Phosphate Corp.’s latest financial statements reveal a significant decrease in both cash reserves and total assets, dropping from over $12 million in February 2024 to approximately $6.6 million by August 2024. The company reported a comprehensive loss for the period, driven by substantial expenses in mining exploration and share-based compensation. Investors may want to keep an eye on how the company plans to address these financial challenges moving forward.

