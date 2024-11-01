News & Insights

First Phosphate Announces Key Resource Estimate in Quebec

November 01, 2024 — 03:27 pm EDT

First Phosphate Corp. (TSE:PHOS) has released an update.

First Phosphate Corp has announced the filing of its Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Bégin-Lamarche Project in Quebec, revealing significant phosphate resources. The project highlights include a substantial inferred and indicated mineral resource, with potential for additional iron and titanium recovery, aligning with the company’s strategic focus on supplying the North American LFP battery industry. This development positions First Phosphate as a key player in the critical minerals market, crucial for the renewable energy sector.

