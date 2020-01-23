First phase of Huawei CFO Meng's U.S. extradition hearing set to wrap up in Canada

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrived in a Vancouver courtroom on Thursday to wrap up the first phase of a U.S. extradition hearing where her lawyers will respond to the Canadian prosecutor's arguments calling for Meng to be extradited to the United States on bank fraud charges.
