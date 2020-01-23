US Markets

First phase of Huawei CFO Meng's U.S. extradition hearing set to wrap up in Canada

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER GAUTHIER

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou arrived in a Vancouver courtroom on Thursday to wrap up the first phase of a U.S. extradition hearing where her lawyers will respond to the Canadian prosecutor's arguments calling for Meng to be extradited to the United States on bank fraud charges.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

