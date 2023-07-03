News & Insights

First Pacific raises offer price for stake in Philippine's Metro Pacific Investments

July 03, 2023 — 08:15 pm EDT

Written by Jaskiran Singh for Reuters ->

July 4 (Reuters) - First Pacific Co 0142.HK raised its offer price for a stake buy in Philippine infrastructure firm Metro Pacific Investments Corp MPI.PS to 5.20 pesos ($0.0940) per share from 4.63 pesos, the Hong Kong-listed investment holding company said on Tuesday.

($1 = 55.2900 Philippine pesos)

