First Pacific Highlights PLDT’s Latest Financial Results

November 11, 2024 — 11:38 pm EST

First Pacific Co (HK:0142) has released an update.

First Pacific Company Limited has announced that its major associate, PLDT Inc., has filed its unaudited consolidated financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, with the Philippine Stock Exchange. This disclosure provides insights into PLDT’s financial performance, which is crucial for investors interested in the telecommunications sector. The announcement underscores First Pacific’s active engagement in the financial markets through its significant holdings.

