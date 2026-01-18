First Pacific Financial Adds TCW Flexible Income ETF Shares

Key Points

First Pacific Financial added 237,585 shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF shares.

Post-trade, the fund holds about 2.2 million shares, valued at $86.2 million

The stake now represents 11.3% of the fund's AUM.

On Jan. 16, First Pacific Financial disclosed a buy of 237,585 shares of TCW ETF Trust - TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSE:FLXR).

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated Jan. 16, 2026, First Pacific Financial bought 237,585 additional shares of TCW ETF Trust - TCW Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: JCPB: $91.16 million (11.9% of AUM) NYSE: FLXR: $86.16 (11.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT: DFAW: $60.35 million (7.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VUG: $46.54 million (6.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT: MDYV: $31.30 million (4.1% of AUM)

As of Jan. 15, TCW Flexible Income ETF shares were priced at $39.68, returning 8.5% over the past year/

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM N/A Price (as of market close 1/15/26) $39.68 Dividend yield 5.6% 1-year total return 8.5%

ETF snapshot

TCW Flexible Income ETF provides diversified exposure to global fixed income markets through an actively managed strategy, targeting both income and capital growth. The fund leverages a flexible mandate to adjust allocations across credit qualities, maturities, and geographies, including up to 50% in emerging markets and selective use of high-yield securities. Its structure allows for dynamic risk management and tactical positioning, appealing to investors seeking an adaptive approach to fixed income investing.

What this transaction means for investors

TCW Flexible Income ETF is First Pacific Financial’s second-largest holding among the 487 securities listed in its latest 13F filing. The total value summed to $765.8 million.

That equates to TCW Flexible Income ETF accounting for a large 11.3% of its assets under management (AUM). Overall, the firm is heavily weighted in exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

TCW Flexible Income ETF invests actively to beat its benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. The ETF had a fraction of the securities, fewer than 1,400, compared to the index’s nearly 14,000. Through Sept. 30, TCW Flexible Income had returns greater than its benchmark across various periods.

As of Nov. 30, the ETF had significantly heavier weightings in asset-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and non-agency mortgage-backed securities versus the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. It also had a 14.5% allocation to high-yield securities, while the index doesn’t have any weight assigned. These are a higher-risk, higher-reward asset class.

Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Growth ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

