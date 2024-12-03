First Pacific Considers Spin-off of Maynilad Water Services

First Pacific Co (HK:0142) has released an update.

First Pacific Company Limited is exploring a potential spin-off and separate listing of its Philippine affiliate, Maynilad Water Services, Inc., on the Philippine Stock Exchange. Maynilad, a key player in water and wastewater services in the Greater Manila Area, could see its shares listed separately, subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals. Investors are advised to stay cautious as the details are yet to be finalized.

