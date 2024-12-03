News & Insights

Stocks

First Pacific Considers Spin-off of Maynilad Water Services

December 03, 2024 — 06:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

First Pacific Co (HK:0142) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

First Pacific Company Limited is exploring a potential spin-off and separate listing of its Philippine affiliate, Maynilad Water Services, Inc., on the Philippine Stock Exchange. Maynilad, a key player in water and wastewater services in the Greater Manila Area, could see its shares listed separately, subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals. Investors are advised to stay cautious as the details are yet to be finalized.

For further insights into HK:0142 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FPAFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.