First Pacific Company Limited - Depositary Receipt () (FPAFY) Price Target Increased by 5.58% to 2.23

The average one-year price target for First Pacific Company Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:FPAFY) has been revised to 2.23 / share. This is an increase of 5.58% from the prior estimate of 2.11 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.21 to a high of 2.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.50% from the latest reported closing price of 2.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Pacific Company Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FPAFY is 0.16%, a decrease of 1.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.45% to 341,443K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 35,296K shares. No change in the last quarter.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 32,514K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,408K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,800K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPAFY by 18.37% over the last quarter.

DWGAX - AMERICAN FUNDS DEVELOPING WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 28,805K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 25,802K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,296K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPAFY by 14.10% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.