First Pacific Company Limited - Depositary Receipt (FPAFY) Price Target Decreased by 10.60% to 4.14

The average one-year price target for First Pacific Company Limited - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:FPAFY) has been revised to $4.14 / share. This is a decrease of 10.60% from the prior estimate of $4.63 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.06 to a high of $4.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.38% from the latest reported closing price of $2.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Pacific Company Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FPAFY is 0.01%, an increase of 14.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.61% to 529K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hantz Financial Services holds 405K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPAFY by 7.76% over the last quarter.

Nbc Securities holds 91K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPAFY by 6.83% over the last quarter.

Fulton Bank, N.a. holds 29K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing a decrease of 7.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPAFY by 4.06% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPAFY by 83.26% over the last quarter.

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

