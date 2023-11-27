First Pacific Co. - ADR (FPAFY) Price Target Increased by 5.20% to 2.09

The average one-year price target for First Pacific Co. - ADR (OTC:FPAFY) has been revised to 2.09 / share. This is an increase of 5.20% from the prior estimate of 1.99 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.07 to a high of 2.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.94% from the latest reported closing price of 1.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Pacific Co. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FPAFY is 0.01%, an increase of 11.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.46% to 310K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 241K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPAFY by 13.03% over the last quarter.

Fulton Bank, N.a. holds 54K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing a decrease of 28.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPAFY by 51.15% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 13K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Huntington National Bank holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPAFY by 28,125.62% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 381.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPAFY by 96.16% over the last quarter.

