First Pacific Announces PLDT’s Nine-Month Financial Results

November 11, 2024 — 11:38 pm EST

First Pacific Co (HK:0142) has released an update.

First Pacific Company Limited announced the unaudited financial results of its major associate, PLDT Inc., for the first nine months of 2024. PLDT reported a slight increase in net income from continuing operations, reaching 28.22 billion pesos, driven by stable service revenues. The results have been disclosed on multiple platforms, including the Philippine Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

