First Onsite hires team of commercial restoration professionals in MA

October 21, 2024 — 08:21 am EDT

First Onsite Property Restoration has expanded its presence in New England by hiring a team of seasoned and long-established commercial restoration professionals in Massachusetts. First Onsite’s new team is led by 25-year restoration veterans Gary Grout and Jason Green. Most recently, Gary was the President and Jason was the Director of Operations of Complete Restoration Solutions, a full-service restoration company headquartered in Springfield, MA. Before CRS, Gary’s experience included traveling the country to estimate and manage large and complex restoration projects and running a large restoration team that covered the East Coast. His industry expertise and tenacious client focus have earned him a loyal following among large commercial clients and large loss insurance adjusters, who often bring Gary in to consult on major projects. Jason has garnered his own reputation among clients for his expertise in many facets of restoration including estimating and managing large and complex jobs, as well as leaning on his business acumen to oversee back-office functions.

