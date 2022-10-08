First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 21st of October to $0.21. This makes the dividend yield 4.9%, which is above the industry average.

First of Long Island's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, First of Long Island has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 41%, which means that First of Long Island would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 7.7% over the next 3 years. However, as estimated by analysts, the future payout ratio could be 43% over the same time period, which we think the company can easily maintain.

First of Long Island Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.409 total annually to $0.84. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.5% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. First of Long Island has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 6.9% per annum. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We Really Like First of Long Island's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for First of Long Island that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

