First of Long Island (FLIC) Declares $0.21 Dividend

First of Long Island said on March 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $16.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.03%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.68%, the lowest has been 2.04%, and the highest has been 5.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.78 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.48% Upside

As of March 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for First of Long Island is $18.10. The forecasts range from a low of $17.68 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 8.48% from its latest reported closing price of $16.69.

The projected annual revenue for First of Long Island is $132MM, an increase of 5.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in First of Long Island. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLIC is 0.04%, a decrease of 10.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.37% to 14,628K shares. The put/call ratio of FLIC is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,256K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,271K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLIC by 0.33% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 965K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,369K shares, representing a decrease of 41.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLIC by 84.49% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 850K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,231K shares, representing a decrease of 44.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLIC by 33.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 673K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 657K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLIC by 1.33% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 571K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 507K shares, representing an increase of 11.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLIC by 6.50% over the last quarter.

First Of Long Island Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The First of Long Island Corporation is the bank holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island. The Bank serves the financial needs of privately-owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies and other organizations primarily in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, Long Island, and the boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan within New York City with a current branch network of fifty branches.

