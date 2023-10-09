First Notice Day in Cattle Market

Live cattle futures were up by triple digits on Friday to limit the draw for the week. October futures enter deliveries with FND on Monday. The contract had a net $1.25 loss for the week. Cash trade was mostly $182 in the South and $184 in the North. The CME Feeder Cattle Index dropped $1.04 on 10/05 to $250.41.

Friday’s Commitment of Traders report confirmed long liquidation from live cattle spec traders. The managed money group’s total open interest fell 15,664 contracts (11%) on the week that ended 10/3. That left the group at a 94,178 contract net long. The funds were also getting out of feeder cattle futures and options. Long liquidation there left managed money traders 9,234 contracts net long, a 3,329 contract weaker position for the week.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef report showed Choice up $4.25 on Friday afternoon, with Select $1.01 stronger. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 628,000 head through Saturday. Weekly beef production was 2.8% larger on the week but remained 6.4% lighter than last year as slaughter ready cattle are still tight. Year to data production trails last year by 5.2%, as slaughter remains 4.5% behind last year’s pace.

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $183.075, up $1.125,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $186.675, up $1.300,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $190.775, up $1.175,

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $248.375, up $0.875

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $250.875, up $0.575

