Markets
FNWB

First Northwest Bancorp, Subsidiary Name Curt Queyrouze New CEO

September 12, 2025 — 09:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) and its subsidiary First Fed Bank, Friday announced the appointment of Curt Queyrouze as the company's Chief Executive Officer and President, effective September 17, 2025.

Queyrouze, who previously worked Coastal Financial Corporation, will succeed Matthew Deines, who departed the company in July 2025.

Concurrently, interim CEO Geraldine Bullard will resume her role as the company's Chief Operating Officer.

Currently, FNWB is trading at $7.15, up 0.85 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FNWB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.