First Northwest Bancorp, Subsidiary Name Curt Queyrouze New CEO

(RTTNews) - First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) and its subsidiary First Fed Bank, Friday announced the appointment of Curt Queyrouze as the company's Chief Executive Officer and President, effective September 17, 2025.

Queyrouze, who previously worked Coastal Financial Corporation, will succeed Matthew Deines, who departed the company in July 2025.

Concurrently, interim CEO Geraldine Bullard will resume her role as the company's Chief Operating Officer.

Currently, FNWB is trading at $7.15, up 0.85 percent on the Nasdaq.

