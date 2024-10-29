First Northwest Bancorp reports Q3 EPS (23c) vs. 28c last year

Reports Q3 revenue $15.8M vs. $17.9M last year. Reports book value per share $17.17. Reports CET1 ratio 12.20%. CEO Matthew Deines said, “This was a quarter of mixed results. Progress on customer deposit gathering and the termination of the FDIC Consent Order was overshadowed by a quarterly loss driven by additional provisions primarily related to certain equity loans made to high net worth, accredited investors. The teamwork and collaboration between Staff, Management and the Board to address the matters identified in the Consent Order is demonstrative of the qualifications, determination and capabilities of the First Fed team. We appreciate that the FDIC acknowledged the planning, monitoring and execution required to comply with the Order and validation that all of these matters were properly addressed. I am very proud of this accomplishment, and I would like to thank all of the many people within the bank who worked tirelessly to reach this achievement less than one year after the Order was issued. Through an internal review of our loan portfolio and with consultation with our prudential regulators, it was determined that larger provisions were required in the second quarter of 2024. As a result, we decided it was appropriate to file a restated quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and identified a material weakness in the design of certain internal controls. The loans for which we increased reserves were originated between 2020 and 2023. More recent vintages of our loan portfolio are performing well as we have engaged in lending and partnerships that we have evaluated as having a relatively lower risk profile. The provision for credit losses after the amendment was $8.7 million in the second quarter of 2024. Management and the Board of Directors take the reported material weakness very seriously. We have taken corrective action to address the basis for the restatement and are working to promptly remediate. We also acknowledge the ongoing lawsuits filed by some of the Water Station equipment borrowers. We intend to vigorously defend against these claims, which we believe are meritless. We also intend to continue pursuing collection of all monies owed by the litigants using all available legal means. Moving forward, the highly capable bankers at First Fed are focused on continuing to build relationships with small businesses and individuals in the communities we serve. We continue to pursue inroads in SBA, treasury, maritime lending, first and second mortgage lending and community banking. We are introducing products and services to meet our customers where they are and to enhance their overall experience with First Fed. We believe that focusing on these fundamentals of Community Banking will improve our results and our overall franchise value.”

