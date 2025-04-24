First Northwest Bancorp Reports $1.5 Million Net Income for First Quarter 2025, Declares Cash Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp reports Q1 2025 net income of $1.5 million, improving from Q4 2024 loss, with adjusted PPNR growth.
First Northwest Bancorp reported a net income of $1.5 million for Q1 2025, a significant recovery from a net loss of $2.8 million in Q4 2024 and also exceeding the $396,000 net income from Q1 2024. The income per share for the quarter was $0.17, compared to a loss per share of $0.32 in the previous quarter. The company's adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased to $1.5 million, reflecting positive trends in profitability and capital growth, alongside improvements in asset quality metrics, with nonperforming loans down by 14%. The bank's Board also declared a $0.07 cash dividend per share. Matthew P. Deines, the President and CEO, expressed optimism about ongoing trends in customer growth and asset quality, while highlighting a focus on expense discipline and potential stock buybacks in the future. Overall, First Northwest continues to strengthen its balance sheet and improve profitability amidst challenges in the lending environment.
Potential Positives
- First Northwest Bancorp reported a net income of $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, a significant recovery from a net loss of $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- The basic and diluted earnings per share rose to $0.17 in Q1 2025, compared to a loss of $0.32 in the previous quarter, indicating improved financial performance.
- The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share, demonstrating a commitment to returning capital to shareholders and enhancing shareholder value.
- Nonperforming loans decreased by 14% compared to the previous quarter, reflecting an improvement in asset quality, which is a positive sign for the company's financial health.
Potential Negatives
- In the first quarter of 2025, First Northwest Bancorp reported a significant provision for credit losses amounting to $1.6 million, primarily due to charge-offs from several commercial loans, indicating potential ongoing issues with loan performance.
- Total deposits decreased by $22 million compared to the previous quarter, highlighting potential challenges in attracting and retaining customer funds in a competitive banking environment.
- The company experienced a notable decline in commercial business loans, particularly related to the significant drop in funding from the Northpointe Bank Mortgage Purchase Program, which may impact future revenue streams.
FAQ
What was First Northwest Bancorp's net income for Q1 2025?
First Northwest Bancorp reported a net income of $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2025.
How do the Q1 2025 earnings compare to Q4 2024?
The Company had a net loss of $2.8 million for Q4 2024, contrasting with the $1.5 million income in Q1 2025.
What dividend did First Northwest Bancorp declare for Q1 2025?
First Northwest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share, payable on May 23, 2025.
How did the Company improve its asset quality in Q1 2025?
Nonperforming loans decreased by 14% compared to the prior quarter, indicating improved asset quality metrics.
What are the future plans for First Northwest regarding profitability?
The Company aims for better core growth, ongoing expense discipline, and possible stock buybacks to enhance profitability.
$FNWB Insider Trading Activity
$FNWB insiders have traded $FNWB stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FNWB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SEAN PATRICK BRENNAN purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $21,400
- MATTHEW DEINES (President / CEO) purchased 2,100 shares for an estimated $20,559
$FNWB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $FNWB stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 220,556 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,249,671
- PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 137,136 shares (-20.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,398,787
- BRANDYWINE GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 61,784 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $630,196
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 33,242 shares (+26.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $339,068
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 32,710 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $333,642
- FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC removed 27,202 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $276,372
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 27,016 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $275,563
PORT ANGELES, Wash., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
First Northwest Bancorp
(Nasdaq: FNWB)
("First Northwest" or the "Company") today reported net income of $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and net income of $396,000 for the first quarter of 2024. Basic and diluted income per share were $0.17 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to basic and diluted loss per share of $0.32 for the fourth quarter of 2024 and basic and diluted income per share of $0.04 for the first quarter of 2024.
In the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")
(1)
of $1.5 million, compared to $1.4 million for the preceding quarter and $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2024.
The Board of Directors of First Northwest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share, payable on May 23, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 9, 2025.
Quote from First Northwest President and CEO, Matthew P. Deines:
"We were pleased to see improved profitability in the first quarter of 2025, which helped grow capital levels and tangible book value. We saw improvement on our asset quality metrics, with nonperforming loans 14% lower than the prior quarter, and remain focused on continued asset quality improvement over the balance of 2025. Core commercial and consumer customer growth was positive during the first quarter, with lower net loans and deposits largely the result of a decrease in funding to one large wholesale relationship and reduced brokered deposit balances. We expect better core growth and asset quality trends, combined with ongoing expense discipline and modest margin improvement, will continue to improve profitability and capital in future quarters. With improved profitability, we are evaluating the potential for future stock buybacks."
Key Points for
First Quarter and Going Forward
Positive Balance Sheet Trends:
A favorable deposit mix shift included a $45.0 million decrease in brokered deposits while core customer deposits grew $23.0 million. The loan-to-deposit ratio was stable at 99.9% compared to 99.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
The Company reduced borrowings by $28.9 million. The total cost of funds decreased to 2.67% compared to 2.80% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Update on provision for credit losses:
The Company recorded a $1.6 million provision for credit losses on loans in the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to $1.4 million of charge-offs related to three commercial business loans, one commercial construction loan and a small number of consumer loans. This compares to loan credit loss provisions of $3.8 million for the preceding quarter and $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2024.
We believe the reserve on individually analyzed loans does not represent a universal decline in the collectability of all loans in the portfolio. We continue to work on resolution plans for all troubled borrowers and expect further improvement in nonperforming loans over the course of 2025.
Other significant events:
First Fed Bank's ("First Fed" or the "Bank") balance sheet restructuring continued with the remaining bank-owned life insurance policy ("BOLI") surrender transaction recorded in the first quarter of 2025, with $266,000 of tax and penalties recorded in the provision for income tax. The surrendered policy value was reinvested in the second quarter of 2025. We expect to receive the return of the surrendered funds early in the third quarter of 2025.
We sadly lost a former Bank employee in the first quarter of 2025, resulting in a $1.1 million BOLI death benefit gain.
The Company recorded a $846,000 gain on extinguishment of debt related to repurchasing $5.0 million of subordinated debt at a discount during the first quarter of 2025. In addition to the current quarter gain, the future cost related to interest expense on the subordinated debt will be reduced.
The Company also recognized a $315,000 gain on the conversion of a commercial business loan receivable into a Series A equity investment during the first quarter of 2025.
(1) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.
Selected Quarterly Financial Ratios:
As of or For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
Performance ratios:
(1)
Return on average assets
0.28
%
-0.51
%
-0.36
%
-0.40
%
0.07
%
Adjusted PPNR return on average assets
(2)
0.27
0.26
0.17
0.10
0.22
Return on average equity
3.92
-6.92
-4.91
-5.47
0.98
Net interest margin
(3)
2.76
2.73
2.70
2.76
2.76
Efficiency ratio
(4)
79.4
92.2
100.3
72.3
88.8
Equity to total assets
7.22
6.89
7.13
7.17
7.17
Book value per common share
$
16.63
$
16.45
$
17.17
$
16.81
$
17.00
Tangible performance ratios:
(1)
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
(2)
7.15
%
6.83
%
7.06
%
7.10
%
7.10
%
Return on average tangible common equity
(2)
3.96
-6.99
-4.96
-5.53
0.99
Tangible book value per common share
(2)
$
16.48
$
16.29
$
17.00
$
16.64
$
16.83
Capital ratios (First Fed):
(5)
Tier 1 leverage
9.5
%
9.4
%
9.4
%
9.4
%
9.7
%
Common equity Tier 1 capital
12.7
12.4
12.2
12.4
12.6
Total risk-based
13.9
13.6
13.4
13.5
13.6
(1
)
Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate.
(2
)
See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.
(3
)
Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4
)
Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income.
(5
)
Current period capital ratios are preliminary and subject to finalization of the FDIC Call Report.
Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue
(1)
Adjusted PPNR for the first quarter of 2025 increased $40,000 to $1.5 million, compared to $1.4 million for the preceding quarter, and increased $308,000 from $1.2 million in the first quarter one year ago.
For the Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
Net interest income
$
13,847
$
14,137
$
14,020
$
14,235
$
13,928
Total noninterest income
4,092
1,300
1,779
7,347
2,188
Total revenue
17,939
15,437
15,799
21,582
16,116
Total noninterest expense
14,249
14,233
15,848
15,609
14,303
PPNR
(1)
3,690
1,204
(49
)
5,973
1,813
Less selected nonrecurring adjustments to PPNR:
BOLI death benefit
1,059
1,536
—
—
—
Gain on extinguishment of subordinated debt included in other income
846
—
—
—
—
Gain on conversion of loan receivable into Series A equity investment
315
—
—
—
—
Equity investment repricing adjustment
—
(1,762
)
—
—
651
One-time compensation payouts related to reduction in force
—
—
(996
)
—
—
Net gain on sale of premises and equipment
—
—
—
7,919
—
Sale leaseback taxes and assessments included in occupancy and equipment
—
—
—
(359
)
—
Net gain on sale of investment securities
—
—
—
(2,117
)
—
Adjusted PPNR
(1)
$
1,470
$
1,430
$
947
$
530
$
1,162
(1) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.
Total interest income decreased $1.4 million to $26.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $28.2 million for the previous quarter, and decreased $503,000 compared to $27.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. Interest income decreased in the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to a decrease in the income earned on loans receivable and reduced interest income received on Company deposit accounts as both yields earned and average volumes decreased. Average loan balances and related interest income were impacted by a significant decrease in the Northpointe Bank Mortgage Purchase Program ("Northpointe Bank MPP") of $24.7 million and $461,000, respectively. Variable-rate yields on loans and investments were impacted by the cumulative 100 basis points Federal Reserve rate cuts which occurred between September and December 2024.
Total interest expense decreased $1.1 million to $13.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $14.1 million for the previous quarter, and decreased $422,000 compared to $13.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. Interest expense decreased in the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to decreases in interest paid on brokered certificates of deposit ("CDs"), money market accounts and customer CDs.
The net interest margin increased to 2.76% for the first quarter of 2025, from 2.73% for the prior quarter, and was flat compared to the first quarter of 2024. The Company reported reduced rates and declining volumes of CDs and money market accounts during the first quarter of 2025 which lowered costs; however, these savings were partially offset by a decrease in interest earned on loans and an increase in cost due to higher average borrowings.
Noninterest income included a $1.1 million BOLI death benefit payment received due to the passing of a former employee, a $846,000 gain on extinguishment of debt and a $315,000 gain on the conversion of a loan receivable into an equity investment during the current quarter.
Noninterest expense was relatively unchanged at $14.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to the previous quarter and the first quarter of 2024.
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans ("ACLL") and Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACLL") increased $176,000 to $20.6 million at March 31, 2025, from $20.5 million at December 31, 2024. The ACLL as a percentage of total loans was 1.24% at March 31, 2025, an increase from 1.21% at December 31, 2024, and an increase from 1.05% one year earlier. The small increase to the pooled loan reserve combined with charge-offs totaling $1.4 million resulted in a provision expense of $1.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Nonperforming loans totaled $26.4 million at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $4.1 million, or 13.5%, from December 31, 2024. ACLL to nonperforming loans increased to 78% at March 31, 2025, from 67% at December 31, 2024, and decreased from 92% at March 31, 2024. This ratio increased during the first quarter as principal payments and charge-offs decreased balances on loans that were already adequately reserved.
Classified loans decreased $4.7 million to $37.9 million at March 31, 2025, from $42.5 million at December 31, 2024, primarily due to $3.9 million in principal payments received on two commercial construction loans and charge-offs totaling $825,000 on two commercial business loans and one commercial construction loan during the first quarter. An $8.1 million construction loan relationship, which became a classified loan in the fourth quarter of 2022; a $7.2 million commercial construction loan relationship, which became classified in the second quarter of 2024; and a $6.2 million commercial loan relationship, which became classified in the fourth quarter of 2023, account for 57% of the classified loan balance at March 31, 2025. The Bank has exercised legal remedies, including the appointment of a third-party receiver and foreclosure actions, to liquidate the underlying collateral to satisfy the real estate loans in two of these three collateral-dependent relationships. The Bank is also closely monitoring a group of commercial business loans that have similar collateral, with 16 loans totaling $1.7 million included in classified loans at March 31, 2025, and an additional seven loans totaling $2.4 million included in the special mention risk grading category.
For the Quarter Ended
ACLL ($ in thousands)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
Balance at beginning of period
$
20,449
$
21,970
$
19,343
$
17,958
$
17,510
Charge-offs:
Construction and land
(374
)
(411
)
—
(3,978
)
—
Auto and other consumer
(243
)
(364
)
(492
)
(832
)
(806
)
Commercial business
(811
)
(4,596
)
(24
)
(2,643
)
(33
)
Total charge-offs
(1,428
)
(5,371
)
(516
)
(7,453
)
(839
)
Recoveries:
One-to-four family
—
—
42
—
2
Commercial real estate
6
2
—
—
—
Auto and other consumer
43
52
24
198
46
Commercial business
2
36
—
—
—
Total recoveries
51
90
66
198
48
Net loan charge-offs
(1,377
)
(5,281
)
(450
)
(7,255
)
(791
)
Provision for credit losses
1,553
3,760
3,077
8,640
1,239
Balance at end of period
$
20,625
$
20,449
$
21,970
$
19,343
$
17,958
Average total loans
1,662,164
1,708,232
1,718,402
1,717,830
1,678,656
Annualized net charge-offs to average outstanding loans
0.34
%
1.23
%
0.10
%
1.70
%
0.19
%
Asset Quality ($ in thousands)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
Nonaccrual loans:
One-to-four family
$
1,404
$
1,477
$
1,631
$
1,750
$
1,237
Multi-family
—
—
—
708
708
Commercial real estate
5,574
5,598
5,634
14
22
Construction and land
15,280
19,544
19,382
19,292
14,440
Home equity
54
55
116
118
121
Auto and other consumer
710
700
894
746
1,012
Commercial business
3,365
3,141
2,719
1,003
1,941
Total nonaccrual loans
26,387
30,515
30,376
23,631
19,481
Other real estate owned
—
—
—
—
—
Total nonperforming assets
$
26,387
$
30,515
$
30,376
$
23,631
$
19,481
Nonaccrual loans as a % of total loans
(1)
1.59
%
1.80
%
1.75
%
1.39
%
1.14
%
Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets
(2)
1.21
1.37
1.35
1.07
0.87
ACLL as a % of total loans
1.24
1.21
1.27
1.14
1.05
ACLL as a % of nonaccrual loans
78.16
67.01
72.33
81.85
92.18
Total past due loans to total loans
1.74
1.98
1.92
1.45
1.91
(1
)
Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due.
(2
)
Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), real estate owned and repossessed assets.
Financial Condition and Capital
Investment securities decreased $24.9 million, or 7.3%, to $315.4 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $340.3 million three months earlier, and decreased $10.5 million compared to $326.0 million at March 31, 2024. The market value of the portfolio increased $3.1 million during the first quarter of 2025. The estimated average life of the securities portfolio was approximately 6.9 years at March 31, 2025, 6.9 years at the prior quarter end and 7.8 years at the end of the first quarter of 2024. The effective duration of the portfolio was approximately 4.3 years at March 31, 2025, compared to 3.9 years at the prior quarter end and 4.4 years at the end of the first quarter of 2024. The MBS non-agency portfolio decreased $20.2 million due to early redemptions and maturities and $2.4 million from regular repayment activity during the most recent quarter.
Investment Securities ($ in thousands)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
March 31,
2024
Three Month
% Change
One Year
% Change
Available for Sale at Fair Value
Municipal bonds
$
78,295
$
77,876
$
87,004
0.5
%
-10.0
%
U.S. government agency issued asset-backed securities (ABS agency)
12,643
12,876
14,822
-1.8
-14.7
Corporate issued asset-backed securities (ABS corporate)
15,671
16,122
13,929
-2.8
12.5
Corporate issued debt securities (Corporate debt)
55,067
54,491
53,031
1.1
3.8
U.S. Small Business Administration securities (SBA)
8,061
8,666
7,911
-7.0
1.9
Mortgage-backed securities:
U.S. government agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS agency)
96,642
98,697
83,271
-2.1
16.1
Non-agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS non-agency)
49,054
71,616
65,987
-31.5
-25.7
Total securities available for sale
$
315,433
$
340,344
$
325,955
-7.3
-3.2
Net loans, excluding loans held for sale, decreased $31.4 million, or 1.9%, to $1.64 billion at March 31, 2025, from $1.68 billion at December 31, 2024, and decreased $49.0 million, or 2.9%, from $1.69 billion one year prior. Construction loans that converted into fully amortizing loans during the quarter totaled $13.3 million. Loan payoffs of $71.0 million, regular payments of $29.4 million and charge-offs totaling $1.4 million outpaced new loan funding totaling $45.3 million and draws on existing loans totaling $23.3 million. The large decrease in commercial business loans was due to the change in funding needs of the Northpointe Bank MPP, which dropped $36.2 million compared to the prior quarter.
Loans ($ in thousands)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
March 31,
2024
Three Month
% Change
One Year
% Change
Real Estate:
One-to-four family
$
394,428
$
395,315
$
383,905
-0.2
%
2.7
%
Multi-family
338,147
332,596
339,538
1.7
-0.4
Commercial real estate
392,882
390,379
385,130
0.6
2.0
Construction and land
64,877
78,110
125,347
-16.9
-48.2
Total real estate loans
1,190,334
1,196,400
1,233,920
-0.5
-3.5
Consumer:
Home equity
79,151
79,054
72,391
0.1
9.3
Auto and other consumer
273,878
268,876
268,834
1.9
1.9
Total consumer loans
353,029
347,930
341,225
1.5
3.5
Commercial business
120,486
151,493
136,297
-20.5
-11.6
Total loans receivable
1,663,849
1,695,823
1,711,442
-1.9
-2.8
Less:
Derivative basis adjustment
(566
)
188
710
-401.1
-179.7
Allowance for credit losses on loans
20,625
20,449
17,958
0.9
14.9
Total loans receivable, net
$
1,643,790
$
1,675,186
$
1,692,774
-1.9
-2.9
Total deposits decreased $22.0 million to $1.67 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.69 billion at December 31, 2024, and was relatively unchanged compared to one year prior. During the first quarter of 2025, total customer deposit balances increased $23.0 million and brokered deposit balances decreased $45.0 million. Overall, the current rate environment continues to contribute to greater competition for deposits leading to higher rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits and savings accounts during the current quarter. The deposit mix compared to March 31, 2024, also reflects a shift to higher demand and money market account balances with increased rates paid on those accounts while rates paid on certificate and savings accounts decreased.
Deposits ($ in thousands)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
March 31,
2024
Three Month
% Change
One Year
% Change
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
247,890
$
256,416
$
252,761
-3.3
%
-1.9
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits
169,912
164,891
170,729
3.0
-0.5
Money market accounts
424,469
413,822
395,480
2.6
7.3
Savings accounts
235,188
205,055
236,550
14.7
-0.6
Certificates of deposit, customer
450,663
464,928
418,904
-3.1
7.6
Certificates of deposit, brokered
137,946
182,914
192,200
-24.6
-28.2
Total deposits
$
1,666,068
$
1,688,026
$
1,666,624
-1.3
0.0
Total shareholders’ equity increased to $157.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $153.9 million three months earlier, due to an increase in the after-tax fair market values of the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio of $2.4 million and net income of $1.5 million, partially offset by dividends declared of $656,000 and a decrease in the after-tax fair market values of derivatives of $425,000.
Capital levels for both the Company and the Bank remain in excess of applicable regulatory requirements and the Bank was categorized as "well-capitalized" at March 31, 2025. Preliminary calculations of Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at March 31, 2025, were 12.7% and 13.9%, respectively.
First Northwest continued to return capital to our shareholders through cash dividends during the first quarter of 2025. The Company paid cash dividends totaling $649,000 in the first quarter of 2025. No shares of common stock were repurchased under the Company's April 2024 Stock Repurchase Plan (the "Repurchase Plan") during the quarter ended March 31, 2025. There are 846,123 shares that remain available for repurchase under the Repurchase Plan.
2024 Awards/Recognition
Sound Publishing:
Puget Sound Business Journal Top Corporate Philanthropists
Best of the Olympic Peninsula Awards
Bellingham Best of the Northwest - Silver
Best Lender in Clallam and Jefferson County
The Leader Readers Choice Award - Best Bank
Best Bank in Clallam County and West End
We recommend reading this earnings release in conjunction with the First Quarter 2025 Investor Presentation, located at http://investor.ourfirstfed.com/quarterly-reports and included as an exhibit to our April 24, 2025, Current Report on Form 8-K.
About the Company
First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) is a financial holding company engaged in investment activities including the business of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank. First Fed is a Pacific Northwest-based financial institution which has served its customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 18 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches. First Fed’s business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a full array of financial products and services for individuals, small businesses, non-profit organizations and commercial customers. In 2022, First Northwest made an investment in The Meriwether Group, LLC, a boutique investment banking and accelerator firm. Additionally, First Northwest focuses on strategic partnerships to provide modern financial services such as digital payments and marketplace lending. First Northwest Bancorp was incorporated in 2012 and completed its initial public offering in 2015 under the ticker symbol FNWB. The Company is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations of the business environment in which we operate, projections of future performance and execution on certain strategies, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, including our ability to collect, the outcome of litigation and statements regarding our mission and vision, and include, but are not limited to,
statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and
other statements often identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management beliefs and expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety of factors including, but not limited to: increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; the credit risks of lending activities; pressures on liquidity, including as a result of withdrawals of deposits or declines in the value of our investment portfolio; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets, including potential recessionary and other unfavorable conditions and trends relating to housing markets, costs of living, unemployment levels, interest rates, supply chain difficulties and inflationary pressures, among other things; legislative, regulatory, and policy changes; and other factors described in the Company
’
s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K under the section entitled "Risk Factors," and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"),which are available on our website at www.ourfirstfed.com and on the SEC
’
s website at www.sec.gov.
Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements we make may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by or on our behalf and the Company's operating and stock price performance may be negatively affected. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2025 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect the Company
’
s operations and stock price performance.
For More Information Contact:
Matthew P. Deines, President and Chief Executive Officer
Phyllis Nomura, EVP and Chief Financial Officer
IRGroup@ourfirstfed.com
360-457-0461
FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
18,911
$
16,811
$
17,953
$
19,184
$
15,562
Interest-earning deposits in banks
51,412
55,637
64,769
63,995
61,784
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
315,433
340,344
310,860
306,714
325,955
Loans held for sale
2,940
472
378
1,086
988
Loans receivable (net of allowance for credit losses
on loans $20,625, $20,449, $21,970, $19,343,
and $17,958)
1,643,790
1,675,186
1,714,416
1,677,764
1,692,774
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost
13,106
14,435
14,435
13,086
15,876
Accrued interest receivable
8,319
8,159
8,939
9,466
8,909
Premises held for sale, net
—
—
—
—
6,751
Premises and equipment, net
9,870
10,129
10,436
10,714
11,028
Servicing rights on sold loans, at fair value
3,301
3,281
3,584
3,740
3,820
Bank-owned life insurance, net
31,786
41,150
41,429
41,113
34,681
Equity and partnership investments
15,026
13,229
14,912
15,085
15,121
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,082
1,082
1,083
1,084
1,085
Deferred tax asset, net
13,179
13,738
10,802
12,216
12,704
Right-of-use ("ROU") asset, net
16,687
17,001
17,315
17,627
5,841
Prepaid expenses and other assets
31,588
21,352
24,175
23,088
27,141
Total assets
$
2,176,430
$
2,232,006
$
2,255,486
$
2,215,962
$
2,240,020
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
$
1,666,068
$
1,688,026
$
1,711,641
$
1,708,288
$
1,666,624
Borrowings
307,091
336,014
334,994
302,575
371,455
Accrued interest payable
2,163
3,295
2,153
3,143
2,830
Lease liability, net
17,266
17,535
17,799
18,054
6,227
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
24,217
31,770
25,625
23,717
29,980
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance
2,583
1,484
2,485
1,304
2,398
Total liabilities
2,019,388
2,078,124
2,094,697
2,057,081
2,079,514
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized
5,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000,000
shares authorized; issued and outstanding at
each period end: 9,440,618; 9,353,348;
9,365,979; 9,453,247; and 9,442,796
94
93
94
94
94
Additional paid-in capital
93,450
93,357
93,218
93,985
93,763
Retained earnings
98,056
97,198
100,660
103,322
106,202
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(28,129
)
(30,172
)
(26,424
)
(31,597
)
(32,465
)
Unearned employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) shares
(6,429
)
(6,594
)
(6,759
)
(6,923
)
(7,088
)
Total shareholders' equity
157,042
153,882
160,789
158,881
160,506
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,176,430
$
2,232,006
$
2,255,486
$
2,215,962
$
2,240,020
FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
For the Quarter Ended
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans receivable
$
22,231
$
23,716
$
23,536
$
23,733
$
22,767
Interest on investment securities
3,803
3,658
3,786
3,949
3,632
Interest on deposits in banks
482
550
582
571
645
FHLB dividends
307
273
302
358
282
Total interest income
26,823
28,197
28,206
28,611
27,326
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
9,737
11,175
10,960
10,180
10,112
Borrowings
3,239
2,885
3,226
4,196
3,286
Total interest expense
12,976
14,060
14,186
14,376
13,398
Net interest income
13,847
14,137
14,020
14,235
13,928
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Provision for credit losses on loans
1,553
3,760
3,077
8,640
1,239
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on unfunded commitments
15
(105
)
57
99
(269
)
Provision for credit losses
1,568
3,655
3,134
8,739
970
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
12,279
10,482
10,886
5,496
12,958
NONINTEREST INCOME
Loan and deposit service fees
1,106
1,054
1,059
1,076
1,102
Sold loan servicing fees and servicing rights mark-to-market
195
(115
)
10
74
219
Net gain on sale of loans
11
52
58
150
52
Net gain on sale of investment securities
—
—
—
(2,117
)
—
Net gain on sale of premises and equipment
—
—
—
7,919
—
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
372
328
315
293
243
Income from death benefit on bank-owned life insurance, net
1,059
1,536
—
—
—
Other income (loss)
1,349
(1,555
)
337
(48
)
572
Total noninterest income
4,092
1,300
1,779
7,347
2,188
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Compensation and benefits
7,715
7,367
8,582
8,588
8,128
Data processing
2,011
2,065
2,085
2,008
1,944
Occupancy and equipment
1,592
1,559
1,553
1,799
1,240
Supplies, postage, and telephone
298
296
360
317
293
Regulatory assessments and state taxes
479
460
548
457
513
Advertising
265
362
409
377
309
Professional fees
777
813
698
684
910
FDIC insurance premium
434
491
533
473
386
Other expense
678
820
1,080
906
580
Total noninterest expense
14,249
14,233
15,848
15,609
14,303
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
2,122
(2,451
)
(3,183
)
(2,766
)
843
Provision for income taxes
608
359
(1,203
)
(547
)
447
Net income (loss)
$
1,514
$
(2,810
)
$
(1,980
)
$
(2,219
)
$
396
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$
0.17
$
(0.32
)
$
(0.23
)
$
(0.25
)
$
0.04
FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
Selected Loan Detail
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
Construction and land loans breakout
1-4 Family construction
$
42,371
$
39,319
$
43,125
$
56,514
$
69,075
Multifamily construction
9,223
15,407
29,109
43,341
45,776
Nonresidential construction
7,229
16,857
17,500
1,015
3,374
Land and development
6,054
6,527
5,975
6,403
7,122
Total construction and land loans
$
64,877
$
78,110
$
95,709
$
107,273
$
125,347
Auto and other consumer loans breakout
Triad Manufactured Home loans
$
134,740
$
128,231
$
129,600
$
110,510
$
119,309
Woodside auto loans
118,972
117,968
126,129
131,151
128,072
First Help auto loans
13,012
14,283
15,971
17,427
8,326
Other auto loans
1,313
1,647
2,064
2,690
3,313
Other consumer loans
5,841
6,747
7,434
23,845
9,814
Total auto and other consumer loans
$
273,878
$
268,876
$
281,198
$
285,623
$
268,834
Commercial business loans breakout
Northpointe Bank MPP
$
-
$
36,230
$
38,155
$
9,150
$
15,047
Secured lines of credit
39,986
35,701
37,686
28,862
41,014
Unsecured lines of credit
2,030
1,717
1,571
1,133
1,001
SBA loans
6,889
7,044
7,219
7,146
8,944
Other commercial business loans
71,581
70,801
70,696
70,803
70,291
Total commercial business loans
$
120,486
$
151,493
$
155,327
$
117,094
$
136,297
Loans by Collateral and Unfunded Commitments
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
One-to-four family construction
$
38,221
$
44,468
$
51,607
$
49,440
$
70,100
All other construction and land
30,947
34,290
45,166
58,346
55,286
One-to-four family first mortgage
428,081
466,046
469,053
434,840
436,543
One-to-four family junior liens
15,155
15,090
14,701
13,706
12,608
One-to-four family revolving open-end
51,832
51,481
48,459
44,803
45,536
Commercial real estate, owner occupied:
Health care
29,386
29,129
29,407
29,678
29,946
Office
19,363
17,756
17,901
19,215
17,951
Warehouse
14,843
14,948
11,645
14,613
14,683
Other
74,915
78,170
64,535
56,292
55,063
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied:
Office
41,885
49,417
49,770
50,158
53,099
Retail
50,737
49,591
49,717
50,101
50,478
Hospitality
62,226
61,919
62,282
62,628
66,982
Other
93,549
81,640
82,573
84,428
93,040
Multi-family residential
339,217
333,419
354,118
350,382
339,907
Commercial business loans
76,330
77,381
86,904
79,055
90,781
Commercial agriculture and fishing loans
22,914
21,833
15,369
14,411
10,200
State and political subdivision obligations
369
369
404
405
405
Consumer automobile loans
133,209
133,789
144,036
151,121
139,524
Consumer loans secured by other assets
137,619
131,429
132,749
129,293
122,895
Consumer loans unsecured
3,051
3,658
4,411
5,209
6,415
Total loans
$
1,663,849
$
1,695,823
$
1,734,807
$
1,698,124
$
1,711,442
Unfunded commitments under lines of credit or existing loans
$
172,260
$
163,827
$
166,446
$
155,005
$
148,736
FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Balance
Earned/
Yield/
Balance
Earned/
Yield/
Outstanding
Paid
Rate
Outstanding
Paid
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable, net
(1) (2)
$
1,642,007
$
22,231
5.49
%
$
1,661,420
$
22,767
5.51
%
Investment securities
333,208
3,803
4.63
307,490
3,632
4.75
FHLB dividends
13,609
307
9.15
12,328
282
9.20
Interest-earning deposits in banks
42,917
482
4.55
46,583
645
5.57
Total interest-earning assets
(3)
2,031,741
26,823
5.35
2,027,821
27,326
5.42
Noninterest-earning assets
143,033
138,366
Total average assets
$
2,174,774
$
2,166,187
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
168,414
$
260
0.63
$
165,379
$
187
0.45
Money market accounts
414,425
2,345
2.29
377,505
1,949
2.08
Savings accounts
216,499
783
1.47
235,784
953
1.63
Certificates of deposit, customer
451,936
4,522
4.06
437,525
4,494
4.13
Certificates of deposit, brokered
158,269
1,827
4.68
205,923
2,529
4.94
Total interest-bearing deposits
(4)
1,409,543
9,737
2.80
1,422,116
10,112
2.86
Advances
279,500
2,796
4.06
252,912
2,892
4.60
Subordinated debt
38,370
443
4.68
39,446
394
4.02
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,727,413
12,976
3.05
1,714,474
13,398
3.14
Noninterest-bearing deposits
(4)
243,569
249,283
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
47,238
40,563
Total average liabilities
2,018,220
2,004,320
Average equity
156,554
161,867
Total average liabilities and equity
$
2,174,774
$
2,166,187
Net interest income
$
13,847
$
13,928
Net interest rate spread
2.30
2.28
Net earning assets
$
304,328
$
313,347
Net interest margin
(5)
2.76
2.76
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
117.6
%
118.3
%
(1)
The average loans receivable, net balances include nonaccrual loans.
(2)
Interest earned on loans receivable includes net deferred costs of ($338,000) and ($171,000) for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(3)
Includes interest-earning deposits (cash) at other financial institutions.
(4)
Cost of all deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, was 2.39% and 2.43% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(5)
Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial measures that are not in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP measures are presented where management believes the information will help investors understand the Company’s results of operations or financial position and assess trends. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure is also provided. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Other banking companies may use names similar to those the Company uses for the non-GAAP financial measures the Company discloses, but may calculate them differently. Investors should understand how the Company and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.
Calculations Based on PPNR and Adjusted PPNR:
For the Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
Net income (loss)
$
1,514
$
(2,810
)
$
(1,980
)
$
(2,219
)
$
396
Plus: provision for credit losses
1,568
3,655
3,134
8,739
970
Provision for income taxes
608
359
(1,203
)
(547
)
447
PPNR
(1)
3,690
1,204
(49
)
5,973
1,813
Less selected nonrecurring adjustments to PPNR:
BOLI death benefit
1,059
1,536
—
—
—
Gain on extinguishment of subordinated debt included in other income
846
—
—
—
—
Gain on conversion of loan receivable into Series A equity investment
315
—
—
—
—
Equity investment repricing adjustment
—
(1,762
)
—
—
651
One-time compensation payouts related to reduction in force
—
—
(996
)
—
—
Net gain on sale of premises and equipment
—
—
—
7,919
—
Sale leaseback taxes and assessments included in occupancy and equipment
—
—
—
(359
)
—
Net gain on sale of investment securities
—
—
—
(2,117
)
—
Adjusted PPNR
(1)
$
1,470
$
1,430
$
947
$
530
$
1,162
Average total assets
$
2,174,774
$
2,205,502
$
2,209,333
$
2,219,370
$
2,166,187
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.28
%
-0.51
%
-0.36
%
-0.40
%
0.07
%
PPNR return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
(1)
0.69
%
0.22
%
-0.01
%
1.08
%
0.34
%
Adjusted PPNR return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
(1)
0.27
%
0.26
%
0.17
%
0.10
%
0.22
%
(1)
PPNR removes the provisions for credit loss and income tax from net income. This removes potentially volatile estimates, providing a comparative amount limited to income and expense recorded during the period. Adjusted PPNR further removes large nonrecurring transactions recorded during the period. We believe these metrics provide comparative amounts for a better review of recurring net revenue.
FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
Calculations Based on Tangible Common Equity:
For the Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
Total shareholders' equity
$
157,042
$
153,882
$
160,789
$
158,881
$
160,506
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
1,082
1,082
1,083
1,084
1,085
Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights
415
423
489
517
489
Total tangible common equity
$
155,545
$
152,377
$
159,217
$
157,280
$
158,932
Total assets
$
2,176,430
$
2,232,006
$
2,255,486
$
2,215,962
$
2,240,020
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
1,082
1,082
1,083
1,084
1,085
Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights
415
423
489
517
489
Total tangible assets
$
2,174,933
$
2,230,501
$
2,253,914
$
2,214,361
$
2,238,446
Average shareholders' equity
$
156,554
$
161,560
$
160,479
$
163,079
$
161,867
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
1,082
1,083
1,084
1,085
1,085
Average disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights
423
489
517
489
481
Total average tangible common equity
$
155,049
$
159,988
$
158,878
$
161,505
$
160,301
Net income (loss)
$
1,514
$
(2,810
)
$
(1,980
)
$
(2,219
)
$
396
Common shares outstanding
9,440,618
9,353,348
9,365,979
9,453,247
9,442,796
GAAP Ratios:
Equity to total assets
7.22
%
6.89
%
7.13
%
7.17
%
7.17
%
Return on average equity
3.92
%
-6.92
%
-4.91
%
-5.47
%
0.98
%
Book value per common share
$
16.63
$
16.45
$
17.17
$
16.81
$
17.00
Non-GAAP Ratios:
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
(1)
7.15
%
6.83
%
7.06
%
7.10
%
7.10
%
Return on average tangible common equity
(1)
3.96
%
-6.99
%
-4.96
%
-5.53
%
0.99
%
Tangible book value per common share
(1)
$
16.48
$
16.29
$
17.00
$
16.64
$
16.83
(1
)
We believe that the use of tangible equity and tangible assets improves the comparability to other institutions that have not engaged in acquisitions that resulted in recorded goodwill and other intangibles.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5c93711-67c1-4664-a49c-37df22040147
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a3584b1-1204-464b-8080-7fcc46d66470
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37ce187a-5662-457d-bd13-66e409ac2710
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b958691-2f11-4ceb-a89a-ab88b1b1d702
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7207465f-e4fb-4f05-8218-e87558fb913c
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c8a4efe-4d1b-4b02-bdac-6fd686314c0b
