First Northwest Bancorp Reports $1.5 Million Net Income for First Quarter 2025, Declares Cash Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp reports Q1 2025 net income of $1.5 million, improving from Q4 2024 loss, with adjusted PPNR growth.

First Northwest Bancorp reported a net income of $1.5 million for Q1 2025, a significant recovery from a net loss of $2.8 million in Q4 2024 and also exceeding the $396,000 net income from Q1 2024. The income per share for the quarter was $0.17, compared to a loss per share of $0.32 in the previous quarter. The company's adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased to $1.5 million, reflecting positive trends in profitability and capital growth, alongside improvements in asset quality metrics, with nonperforming loans down by 14%. The bank's Board also declared a $0.07 cash dividend per share. Matthew P. Deines, the President and CEO, expressed optimism about ongoing trends in customer growth and asset quality, while highlighting a focus on expense discipline and potential stock buybacks in the future. Overall, First Northwest continues to strengthen its balance sheet and improve profitability amidst challenges in the lending environment.

First Northwest Bancorp reported a net income of $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, a significant recovery from a net loss of $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The basic and diluted earnings per share rose to $0.17 in Q1 2025, compared to a loss of $0.32 in the previous quarter, indicating improved financial performance.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share, demonstrating a commitment to returning capital to shareholders and enhancing shareholder value.

Nonperforming loans decreased by 14% compared to the previous quarter, reflecting an improvement in asset quality, which is a positive sign for the company's financial health.

In the first quarter of 2025, First Northwest Bancorp reported a significant provision for credit losses amounting to $1.6 million, primarily due to charge-offs from several commercial loans, indicating potential ongoing issues with loan performance.

Total deposits decreased by $22 million compared to the previous quarter, highlighting potential challenges in attracting and retaining customer funds in a competitive banking environment.

The company experienced a notable decline in commercial business loans, particularly related to the significant drop in funding from the Northpointe Bank Mortgage Purchase Program, which may impact future revenue streams.

What was First Northwest Bancorp's net income for Q1 2025?

First Northwest Bancorp reported a net income of $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How do the Q1 2025 earnings compare to Q4 2024?

The Company had a net loss of $2.8 million for Q4 2024, contrasting with the $1.5 million income in Q1 2025.

What dividend did First Northwest Bancorp declare for Q1 2025?

First Northwest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share, payable on May 23, 2025.

How did the Company improve its asset quality in Q1 2025?

Nonperforming loans decreased by 14% compared to the prior quarter, indicating improved asset quality metrics.

What are the future plans for First Northwest regarding profitability?

The Company aims for better core growth, ongoing expense discipline, and possible stock buybacks to enhance profitability.

PORT ANGELES, Wash., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



First Northwest Bancorp





(Nasdaq: FNWB)



("First Northwest" or the "Company") today reported net income of $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and net income of $396,000 for the first quarter of 2024. Basic and diluted income per share were $0.17 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to basic and diluted loss per share of $0.32 for the fourth quarter of 2024 and basic and diluted income per share of $0.04 for the first quarter of 2024.





In the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")



(1)



of $1.5 million, compared to $1.4 million for the preceding quarter and $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2024.





The Board of Directors of First Northwest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share, payable on May 23, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 9, 2025.







Quote from First Northwest President and CEO, Matthew P. Deines:







"We were pleased to see improved profitability in the first quarter of 2025, which helped grow capital levels and tangible book value. We saw improvement on our asset quality metrics, with nonperforming loans 14% lower than the prior quarter, and remain focused on continued asset quality improvement over the balance of 2025. Core commercial and consumer customer growth was positive during the first quarter, with lower net loans and deposits largely the result of a decrease in funding to one large wholesale relationship and reduced brokered deposit balances. We expect better core growth and asset quality trends, combined with ongoing expense discipline and modest margin improvement, will continue to improve profitability and capital in future quarters. With improved profitability, we are evaluating the potential for future stock buybacks."







Key Points for





First Quarter and Going Forward









Positive Balance Sheet Trends:









A favorable deposit mix shift included a $45.0 million decrease in brokered deposits while core customer deposits grew $23.0 million. The loan-to-deposit ratio was stable at 99.9% compared to 99.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024.







A favorable deposit mix shift included a $45.0 million decrease in brokered deposits while core customer deposits grew $23.0 million. The loan-to-deposit ratio was stable at 99.9% compared to 99.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024.



The Company reduced borrowings by $28.9 million. The total cost of funds decreased to 2.67% compared to 2.80% in the fourth quarter of 2024.









Update on provision for credit losses:









The Company recorded a $1.6 million provision for credit losses on loans in the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to $1.4 million of charge-offs related to three commercial business loans, one commercial construction loan and a small number of consumer loans. This compares to loan credit loss provisions of $3.8 million for the preceding quarter and $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2024.







The Company recorded a $1.6 million provision for credit losses on loans in the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to $1.4 million of charge-offs related to three commercial business loans, one commercial construction loan and a small number of consumer loans. This compares to loan credit loss provisions of $3.8 million for the preceding quarter and $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2024.



We believe the reserve on individually analyzed loans does not represent a universal decline in the collectability of all loans in the portfolio. We continue to work on resolution plans for all troubled borrowers and expect further improvement in nonperforming loans over the course of 2025.









Other significant events:









First Fed Bank's ("First Fed" or the "Bank") balance sheet restructuring continued with the remaining bank-owned life insurance policy ("BOLI") surrender transaction recorded in the first quarter of 2025, with $266,000 of tax and penalties recorded in the provision for income tax. The surrendered policy value was reinvested in the second quarter of 2025. We expect to receive the return of the surrendered funds early in the third quarter of 2025.







First Fed Bank's ("First Fed" or the "Bank") balance sheet restructuring continued with the remaining bank-owned life insurance policy ("BOLI") surrender transaction recorded in the first quarter of 2025, with $266,000 of tax and penalties recorded in the provision for income tax. The surrendered policy value was reinvested in the second quarter of 2025. We expect to receive the return of the surrendered funds early in the third quarter of 2025.



We sadly lost a former Bank employee in the first quarter of 2025, resulting in a $1.1 million BOLI death benefit gain.







We sadly lost a former Bank employee in the first quarter of 2025, resulting in a $1.1 million BOLI death benefit gain.



The Company recorded a $846,000 gain on extinguishment of debt related to repurchasing $5.0 million of subordinated debt at a discount during the first quarter of 2025. In addition to the current quarter gain, the future cost related to interest expense on the subordinated debt will be reduced.







The Company recorded a $846,000 gain on extinguishment of debt related to repurchasing $5.0 million of subordinated debt at a discount during the first quarter of 2025. In addition to the current quarter gain, the future cost related to interest expense on the subordinated debt will be reduced.



The Company also recognized a $315,000 gain on the conversion of a commercial business loan receivable into a Series A equity investment during the first quarter of 2025.







(1) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.







Selected Quarterly Financial Ratios:



















As of or For the Quarter Ended





















March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024













September 30,





2024













June 30,





2024













March 31,





2024















Performance ratios:







(1)

















































































































Return on average assets













0.28





%













-0.51





%













-0.36





%













-0.40





%













0.07





%









Adjusted PPNR return on average assets



(2)















0.27

















0.26

















0.17

















0.10

















0.22













Return on average equity













3.92

















-6.92

















-4.91

















-5.47

















0.98













Net interest margin



(3)















2.76

















2.73

















2.70

















2.76

















2.76













Efficiency ratio



(4)















79.4

















92.2

















100.3

















72.3

















88.8













Equity to total assets













7.22

















6.89

















7.13

















7.17

















7.17













Book value per common share









$





16.63













$





16.45













$





17.17













$





16.81













$





17.00















Tangible performance ratios:







(1)

















































































































Tangible common equity to tangible assets



(2)















7.15





%













6.83





%













7.06





%













7.10





%













7.10





%









Return on average tangible common equity



(2)















3.96

















-6.99

















-4.96

















-5.53

















0.99













Tangible book value per common share



(2)











$





16.48













$





16.29













$





17.00













$





16.64













$





16.83















Capital ratios (First Fed):







(5)

















































































































Tier 1 leverage













9.5





%













9.4





%













9.4





%













9.4





%













9.7





%









Common equity Tier 1 capital













12.7

















12.4

















12.2

















12.4

















12.6













Total risk-based













13.9

















13.6

















13.4

















13.5

















13.6

























(1





)





Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate.









(2





)





See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.









(3





)





Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.









(4





)





Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income.









(5





)





Current period capital ratios are preliminary and subject to finalization of the FDIC Call Report.















Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue







(1)









Adjusted PPNR for the first quarter of 2025 increased $40,000 to $1.5 million, compared to $1.4 million for the preceding quarter, and increased $308,000 from $1.2 million in the first quarter one year ago.

















For the Quarter Ended













(Dollars in thousands)









March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024













September 30,





2024













June 30,





2024













March 31,





2024













Net interest income









$





13,847













$





14,137













$





14,020













$





14,235













$





13,928













Total noninterest income













4,092

















1,300

















1,779

















7,347

















2,188













Total revenue













17,939

















15,437

















15,799

















21,582

















16,116













Total noninterest expense













14,249

















14,233

















15,848

















15,609

















14,303













PPNR



(1)















3,690

















1,204

















(49





)













5,973

















1,813













Less selected nonrecurring adjustments to PPNR:

























































































BOLI death benefit













1,059

















1,536

















—

















—

















—













Gain on extinguishment of subordinated debt included in other income













846

















—

















—

















—

















—













Gain on conversion of loan receivable into Series A equity investment













315

















—

















—

















—

















—













Equity investment repricing adjustment













—

















(1,762





)













—

















—

















651













One-time compensation payouts related to reduction in force













—

















—

















(996





)













—

















—













Net gain on sale of premises and equipment













—

















—

















—

















7,919

















—













Sale leaseback taxes and assessments included in occupancy and equipment













—

















—

















—

















(359





)













—













Net gain on sale of investment securities













—

















—

















—

















(2,117





)













—













Adjusted PPNR



(1)











$





1,470













$





1,430













$





947













$





530













$





1,162

















(1) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.







Total interest income decreased $1.4 million to $26.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $28.2 million for the previous quarter, and decreased $503,000 compared to $27.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. Interest income decreased in the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to a decrease in the income earned on loans receivable and reduced interest income received on Company deposit accounts as both yields earned and average volumes decreased. Average loan balances and related interest income were impacted by a significant decrease in the Northpointe Bank Mortgage Purchase Program ("Northpointe Bank MPP") of $24.7 million and $461,000, respectively. Variable-rate yields on loans and investments were impacted by the cumulative 100 basis points Federal Reserve rate cuts which occurred between September and December 2024.







Total interest income decreased $1.4 million to $26.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $28.2 million for the previous quarter, and decreased $503,000 compared to $27.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. Interest income decreased in the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to a decrease in the income earned on loans receivable and reduced interest income received on Company deposit accounts as both yields earned and average volumes decreased. Average loan balances and related interest income were impacted by a significant decrease in the Northpointe Bank Mortgage Purchase Program ("Northpointe Bank MPP") of $24.7 million and $461,000, respectively. Variable-rate yields on loans and investments were impacted by the cumulative 100 basis points Federal Reserve rate cuts which occurred between September and December 2024.



Total interest expense decreased $1.1 million to $13.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $14.1 million for the previous quarter, and decreased $422,000 compared to $13.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. Interest expense decreased in the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to decreases in interest paid on brokered certificates of deposit ("CDs"), money market accounts and customer CDs.







Total interest expense decreased $1.1 million to $13.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $14.1 million for the previous quarter, and decreased $422,000 compared to $13.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. Interest expense decreased in the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to decreases in interest paid on brokered certificates of deposit ("CDs"), money market accounts and customer CDs.



The net interest margin increased to 2.76% for the first quarter of 2025, from 2.73% for the prior quarter, and was flat compared to the first quarter of 2024. The Company reported reduced rates and declining volumes of CDs and money market accounts during the first quarter of 2025 which lowered costs; however, these savings were partially offset by a decrease in interest earned on loans and an increase in cost due to higher average borrowings.







The net interest margin increased to 2.76% for the first quarter of 2025, from 2.73% for the prior quarter, and was flat compared to the first quarter of 2024. The Company reported reduced rates and declining volumes of CDs and money market accounts during the first quarter of 2025 which lowered costs; however, these savings were partially offset by a decrease in interest earned on loans and an increase in cost due to higher average borrowings.



Noninterest income included a $1.1 million BOLI death benefit payment received due to the passing of a former employee, a $846,000 gain on extinguishment of debt and a $315,000 gain on the conversion of a loan receivable into an equity investment during the current quarter.







Noninterest income included a $1.1 million BOLI death benefit payment received due to the passing of a former employee, a $846,000 gain on extinguishment of debt and a $315,000 gain on the conversion of a loan receivable into an equity investment during the current quarter.



Noninterest expense was relatively unchanged at $14.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to the previous quarter and the first quarter of 2024.









Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans ("ACLL") and Credit Quality







The allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACLL") increased $176,000 to $20.6 million at March 31, 2025, from $20.5 million at December 31, 2024. The ACLL as a percentage of total loans was 1.24% at March 31, 2025, an increase from 1.21% at December 31, 2024, and an increase from 1.05% one year earlier. The small increase to the pooled loan reserve combined with charge-offs totaling $1.4 million resulted in a provision expense of $1.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.





Nonperforming loans totaled $26.4 million at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $4.1 million, or 13.5%, from December 31, 2024. ACLL to nonperforming loans increased to 78% at March 31, 2025, from 67% at December 31, 2024, and decreased from 92% at March 31, 2024. This ratio increased during the first quarter as principal payments and charge-offs decreased balances on loans that were already adequately reserved.





Classified loans decreased $4.7 million to $37.9 million at March 31, 2025, from $42.5 million at December 31, 2024, primarily due to $3.9 million in principal payments received on two commercial construction loans and charge-offs totaling $825,000 on two commercial business loans and one commercial construction loan during the first quarter. An $8.1 million construction loan relationship, which became a classified loan in the fourth quarter of 2022; a $7.2 million commercial construction loan relationship, which became classified in the second quarter of 2024; and a $6.2 million commercial loan relationship, which became classified in the fourth quarter of 2023, account for 57% of the classified loan balance at March 31, 2025. The Bank has exercised legal remedies, including the appointment of a third-party receiver and foreclosure actions, to liquidate the underlying collateral to satisfy the real estate loans in two of these three collateral-dependent relationships. The Bank is also closely monitoring a group of commercial business loans that have similar collateral, with 16 loans totaling $1.7 million included in classified loans at March 31, 2025, and an additional seven loans totaling $2.4 million included in the special mention risk grading category.

















For the Quarter Ended















ACLL ($ in thousands)











March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024













September 30,





2024













June 30,





2024













March 31,





2024













Balance at beginning of period









$





20,449













$





21,970













$





19,343













$





17,958













$





17,510













Charge-offs:

























































































Construction and land













(374





)













(411





)













—

















(3,978





)













—













Auto and other consumer













(243





)













(364





)













(492





)













(832





)













(806





)









Commercial business













(811





)













(4,596





)













(24





)













(2,643





)













(33





)









Total charge-offs













(1,428





)













(5,371





)













(516





)













(7,453





)













(839





)









Recoveries:

























































































One-to-four family













—

















—

















42

















—

















2













Commercial real estate













6

















2

















—

















—

















—













Auto and other consumer













43

















52

















24

















198

















46













Commercial business













2

















36

















—

















—

















—













Total recoveries













51

















90

















66

















198

















48













Net loan charge-offs













(1,377





)













(5,281





)













(450





)













(7,255





)













(791





)









Provision for credit losses













1,553

















3,760

















3,077

















8,640

















1,239













Balance at end of period









$





20,625













$





20,449













$





21,970













$





19,343













$





17,958





































































































Average total loans













1,662,164

















1,708,232

















1,718,402

















1,717,830

















1,678,656













Annualized net charge-offs to average outstanding loans













0.34





%













1.23





%













0.10





%













1.70





%













0.19





%























Asset Quality ($ in thousands)











March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024













September 30,





2024













June 30,





2024













March 31,





2024













Nonaccrual loans:

























































































One-to-four family









$





1,404













$





1,477













$





1,631













$





1,750













$





1,237













Multi-family













—

















—

















—

















708

















708













Commercial real estate













5,574

















5,598

















5,634

















14

















22













Construction and land













15,280

















19,544

















19,382

















19,292

















14,440













Home equity













54

















55

















116

















118

















121













Auto and other consumer













710

















700

















894

















746

















1,012













Commercial business













3,365

















3,141

















2,719

















1,003

















1,941













Total nonaccrual loans













26,387

















30,515

















30,376

















23,631

















19,481













Other real estate owned













—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Total nonperforming assets









$





26,387













$





30,515













$





30,376













$





23,631













$





19,481





































































































Nonaccrual loans as a % of total loans



(1)















1.59





%













1.80





%













1.75





%













1.39





%













1.14





%









Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets



(2)















1.21

















1.37

















1.35

















1.07

















0.87













ACLL as a % of total loans













1.24

















1.21

















1.27

















1.14

















1.05













ACLL as a % of nonaccrual loans













78.16

















67.01

















72.33

















81.85

















92.18













Total past due loans to total loans













1.74

















1.98

















1.92

















1.45

















1.91

























(1





)





Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due.









(2





)





Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), real estate owned and repossessed assets.















Financial Condition and Capital







Investment securities decreased $24.9 million, or 7.3%, to $315.4 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $340.3 million three months earlier, and decreased $10.5 million compared to $326.0 million at March 31, 2024. The market value of the portfolio increased $3.1 million during the first quarter of 2025. The estimated average life of the securities portfolio was approximately 6.9 years at March 31, 2025, 6.9 years at the prior quarter end and 7.8 years at the end of the first quarter of 2024. The effective duration of the portfolio was approximately 4.3 years at March 31, 2025, compared to 3.9 years at the prior quarter end and 4.4 years at the end of the first quarter of 2024. The MBS non-agency portfolio decreased $20.2 million due to early redemptions and maturities and $2.4 million from regular repayment activity during the most recent quarter.















Investment Securities ($ in thousands)

















March 31,





2025





















December 31,





2024





















March 31,





2024





















Three Month





% Change





















One Year





% Change

















Available for Sale at Fair Value















































































































Municipal bonds









$





78,295













$





77,876













$





87,004

















0.5





%













-10.0





%









U.S. government agency issued asset-backed securities (ABS agency)













12,643

















12,876

















14,822

















-1.8

















-14.7













Corporate issued asset-backed securities (ABS corporate)













15,671

















16,122

















13,929

















-2.8

















12.5













Corporate issued debt securities (Corporate debt)













55,067

















54,491

















53,031

















1.1

















3.8













U.S. Small Business Administration securities (SBA)













8,061

















8,666

















7,911

















-7.0

















1.9













Mortgage-backed securities:

























































































U.S. government agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS agency)













96,642

















98,697

















83,271

















-2.1

















16.1













Non-agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS non-agency)













49,054

















71,616

















65,987

















-31.5

















-25.7













Total securities available for sale









$





315,433













$





340,344













$





325,955

















-7.3

















-3.2

















Net loans, excluding loans held for sale, decreased $31.4 million, or 1.9%, to $1.64 billion at March 31, 2025, from $1.68 billion at December 31, 2024, and decreased $49.0 million, or 2.9%, from $1.69 billion one year prior. Construction loans that converted into fully amortizing loans during the quarter totaled $13.3 million. Loan payoffs of $71.0 million, regular payments of $29.4 million and charge-offs totaling $1.4 million outpaced new loan funding totaling $45.3 million and draws on existing loans totaling $23.3 million. The large decrease in commercial business loans was due to the change in funding needs of the Northpointe Bank MPP, which dropped $36.2 million compared to the prior quarter.











Loans ($ in thousands)

















March 31,





2025





















December 31,





2024





















March 31,





2024





















Three Month





% Change





















One Year





% Change

















Real Estate:















































































































One-to-four family









$





394,428













$





395,315













$





383,905

















-0.2





%













2.7





%









Multi-family













338,147

















332,596

















339,538

















1.7

















-0.4













Commercial real estate













392,882

















390,379

















385,130

















0.6

















2.0













Construction and land













64,877

















78,110

















125,347

















-16.9

















-48.2













Total real estate loans













1,190,334

















1,196,400

















1,233,920

















-0.5

















-3.5















Consumer:















































































































Home equity













79,151

















79,054

















72,391

















0.1

















9.3













Auto and other consumer













273,878

















268,876

















268,834

















1.9

















1.9













Total consumer loans













353,029

















347,930

















341,225

















1.5

















3.5















Commercial business















120,486

















151,493

















136,297

















-20.5

















-11.6













Total loans receivable













1,663,849

















1,695,823

















1,711,442

















-1.9

















-2.8















Less:















































































































Derivative basis adjustment













(566





)













188

















710

















-401.1

















-179.7













Allowance for credit losses on loans













20,625

















20,449

















17,958

















0.9

















14.9













Total loans receivable, net









$





1,643,790













$





1,675,186













$





1,692,774

















-1.9

















-2.9

















Total deposits decreased $22.0 million to $1.67 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.69 billion at December 31, 2024, and was relatively unchanged compared to one year prior. During the first quarter of 2025, total customer deposit balances increased $23.0 million and brokered deposit balances decreased $45.0 million. Overall, the current rate environment continues to contribute to greater competition for deposits leading to higher rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits and savings accounts during the current quarter. The deposit mix compared to March 31, 2024, also reflects a shift to higher demand and money market account balances with increased rates paid on those accounts while rates paid on certificate and savings accounts decreased.











Deposits ($ in thousands)

















March 31,





2025





















December 31,





2024





















March 31,





2024





















Three Month





% Change





















One Year





% Change















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits









$





247,890













$





256,416













$





252,761

















-3.3





%













-1.9





%









Interest-bearing demand deposits













169,912

















164,891

















170,729

















3.0

















-0.5













Money market accounts













424,469

















413,822

















395,480

















2.6

















7.3













Savings accounts













235,188

















205,055

















236,550

















14.7

















-0.6













Certificates of deposit, customer













450,663

















464,928

















418,904

















-3.1

















7.6













Certificates of deposit, brokered













137,946

















182,914

















192,200

















-24.6

















-28.2













Total deposits









$





1,666,068













$





1,688,026













$





1,666,624

















-1.3

















0.0

















Total shareholders’ equity increased to $157.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $153.9 million three months earlier, due to an increase in the after-tax fair market values of the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio of $2.4 million and net income of $1.5 million, partially offset by dividends declared of $656,000 and a decrease in the after-tax fair market values of derivatives of $425,000.





Capital levels for both the Company and the Bank remain in excess of applicable regulatory requirements and the Bank was categorized as "well-capitalized" at March 31, 2025. Preliminary calculations of Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at March 31, 2025, were 12.7% and 13.9%, respectively.





First Northwest continued to return capital to our shareholders through cash dividends during the first quarter of 2025. The Company paid cash dividends totaling $649,000 in the first quarter of 2025. No shares of common stock were repurchased under the Company's April 2024 Stock Repurchase Plan (the "Repurchase Plan") during the quarter ended March 31, 2025. There are 846,123 shares that remain available for repurchase under the Repurchase Plan.











2024 Awards/Recognition







































Sound Publishing:









Puget Sound Business Journal Top Corporate Philanthropists













Best of the Olympic Peninsula Awards









Bellingham Best of the Northwest - Silver













Best Lender in Clallam and Jefferson County













The Leader Readers Choice Award - Best Bank













Best Bank in Clallam County and West End







































































































































We recommend reading this earnings release in conjunction with the First Quarter 2025 Investor Presentation, located at http://investor.ourfirstfed.com/quarterly-reports and included as an exhibit to our April 24, 2025, Current Report on Form 8-K.









About the Company







First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) is a financial holding company engaged in investment activities including the business of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank. First Fed is a Pacific Northwest-based financial institution which has served its customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 18 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches. First Fed’s business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a full array of financial products and services for individuals, small businesses, non-profit organizations and commercial customers. In 2022, First Northwest made an investment in The Meriwether Group, LLC, a boutique investment banking and accelerator firm. Additionally, First Northwest focuses on strategic partnerships to provide modern financial services such as digital payments and marketplace lending. First Northwest Bancorp was incorporated in 2012 and completed its initial public offering in 2015 under the ticker symbol FNWB. The Company is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington.







Forward-Looking Statements









Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations of the business environment in which we operate, projections of future performance and execution on certain strategies, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, including our ability to collect, the outcome of litigation and statements regarding our mission and vision, and include, but are not limited to,





statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and





other statements often identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management beliefs and expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety of factors including, but not limited to: increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; the credit risks of lending activities; pressures on liquidity, including as a result of withdrawals of deposits or declines in the value of our investment portfolio; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets, including potential recessionary and other unfavorable conditions and trends relating to housing markets, costs of living, unemployment levels, interest rates, supply chain difficulties and inflationary pressures, among other things; legislative, regulatory, and policy changes; and other factors described in the Company



’



s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K under the section entitled "Risk Factors," and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"),which are available on our website at www.ourfirstfed.com and on the SEC



’



s website at www.sec.gov.









Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements we make may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by or on our behalf and the Company's operating and stock price performance may be negatively affected. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2025 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect the Company



’



s operations and stock price performance.









For More Information Contact:







Matthew P. Deines, President and Chief Executive Officer





Phyllis Nomura, EVP and Chief Financial Officer





IRGroup@ourfirstfed.com





360-457-0461



















FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)

























March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024













September 30,





2024













June 30,





2024













March 31,





2024















ASSETS















































































































Cash and due from banks









$





18,911













$





16,811













$





17,953













$





19,184













$





15,562













Interest-earning deposits in banks













51,412

















55,637

















64,769

















63,995

















61,784













Investment securities available for sale, at fair value













315,433

















340,344

















310,860

















306,714

















325,955













Loans held for sale













2,940

















472

















378

















1,086

















988













Loans receivable (net of allowance for credit losses





on loans $20,625, $20,449, $21,970, $19,343,





and $17,958)













1,643,790

















1,675,186

















1,714,416

















1,677,764

















1,692,774













Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost













13,106

















14,435

















14,435

















13,086

















15,876













Accrued interest receivable













8,319

















8,159

















8,939

















9,466

















8,909













Premises held for sale, net













—

















—

















—

















—

















6,751













Premises and equipment, net













9,870

















10,129

















10,436

















10,714

















11,028













Servicing rights on sold loans, at fair value













3,301

















3,281

















3,584

















3,740

















3,820













Bank-owned life insurance, net













31,786

















41,150

















41,429

















41,113

















34,681













Equity and partnership investments













15,026

















13,229

















14,912

















15,085

















15,121













Goodwill and other intangible assets, net













1,082

















1,082

















1,083

















1,084

















1,085













Deferred tax asset, net













13,179

















13,738

















10,802

















12,216

















12,704













Right-of-use ("ROU") asset, net













16,687

















17,001

















17,315

















17,627

















5,841













Prepaid expenses and other assets













31,588

















21,352

















24,175

















23,088

















27,141













Total assets









$





2,176,430













$





2,232,006













$





2,255,486













$





2,215,962













$





2,240,020







































































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















































































































Deposits









$





1,666,068













$





1,688,026













$





1,711,641













$





1,708,288













$





1,666,624













Borrowings













307,091

















336,014

















334,994

















302,575

















371,455













Accrued interest payable













2,163

















3,295

















2,153

















3,143

















2,830













Lease liability, net













17,266

















17,535

















17,799

















18,054

















6,227













Accrued expenses and other liabilities













24,217

















31,770

















25,625

















23,717

















29,980













Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance













2,583

















1,484

















2,485

















1,304

















2,398













Total liabilities













2,019,388

















2,078,124

















2,094,697

















2,057,081

















2,079,514





































































































Shareholders' Equity

























































































Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized





5,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding













—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000,000





shares authorized; issued and outstanding at





each period end: 9,440,618; 9,353,348;





9,365,979; 9,453,247; and 9,442,796













94

















93

















94

















94

















94













Additional paid-in capital













93,450

















93,357

















93,218

















93,985

















93,763













Retained earnings













98,056

















97,198

















100,660

















103,322

















106,202













Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax













(28,129





)













(30,172





)













(26,424





)













(31,597





)













(32,465





)









Unearned employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) shares













(6,429





)













(6,594





)













(6,759





)













(6,923





)













(7,088





)









Total shareholders' equity













157,042

















153,882

















160,789

















158,881

















160,506













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$





2,176,430













$





2,232,006













$





2,255,486













$





2,215,962













$





2,240,020































FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

























For the Quarter Ended





















March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024













September 30,





2024













June 30,





2024













March 31,





2024













INTEREST INCOME

























































































Interest and fees on loans receivable









$





22,231













$





23,716













$





23,536













$





23,733













$





22,767













Interest on investment securities













3,803

















3,658

















3,786

















3,949

















3,632













Interest on deposits in banks













482

















550

















582

















571

















645













FHLB dividends













307

















273

















302

















358

















282













Total interest income













26,823

















28,197

















28,206

















28,611

















27,326













INTEREST EXPENSE

























































































Deposits













9,737

















11,175

















10,960

















10,180

















10,112













Borrowings













3,239

















2,885

















3,226

















4,196

















3,286













Total interest expense













12,976

















14,060

















14,186

















14,376

















13,398













Net interest income













13,847

















14,137

















14,020

















14,235

















13,928













PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

























































































Provision for credit losses on loans













1,553

















3,760

















3,077

















8,640

















1,239













Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on unfunded commitments













15

















(105





)













57

















99

















(269





)









Provision for credit losses













1,568

















3,655

















3,134

















8,739

















970













Net interest income after provision for credit losses













12,279

















10,482

















10,886

















5,496

















12,958













NONINTEREST INCOME

























































































Loan and deposit service fees













1,106

















1,054

















1,059

















1,076

















1,102













Sold loan servicing fees and servicing rights mark-to-market













195

















(115





)













10

















74

















219













Net gain on sale of loans













11

















52

















58

















150

















52













Net gain on sale of investment securities













—

















—

















—

















(2,117





)













—













Net gain on sale of premises and equipment













—

















—

















—

















7,919

















—













Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance













372

















328

















315

















293

















243













Income from death benefit on bank-owned life insurance, net













1,059

















1,536

















—

















—

















—













Other income (loss)













1,349

















(1,555





)













337

















(48





)













572













Total noninterest income













4,092

















1,300

















1,779

















7,347

















2,188













NONINTEREST EXPENSE

























































































Compensation and benefits













7,715

















7,367

















8,582

















8,588

















8,128













Data processing













2,011

















2,065

















2,085

















2,008

















1,944













Occupancy and equipment













1,592

















1,559

















1,553

















1,799

















1,240













Supplies, postage, and telephone













298

















296

















360

















317

















293













Regulatory assessments and state taxes













479

















460

















548

















457

















513













Advertising













265

















362

















409

















377

















309













Professional fees













777

















813

















698

















684

















910













FDIC insurance premium













434

















491

















533

















473

















386













Other expense













678

















820

















1,080

















906

















580













Total noninterest expense













14,249

















14,233

















15,848

















15,609

















14,303













Income (loss) before provision for income taxes













2,122

















(2,451





)













(3,183





)













(2,766





)













843













Provision for income taxes













608

















359

















(1,203





)













(547





)













447













Net income (loss)









$





1,514













$





(2,810





)









$





(1,980





)









$





(2,219





)









$





396





































































































Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share









$





0.17













$





(0.32





)









$





(0.23





)









$





(0.25





)









$





0.04



















































































































FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY







ADDITIONAL INFORMATION





(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



















Selected Loan Detail













March 31,





2025

















December 31,





2024

















September 30,





2024

















June 30,





2024

















March 31,





2024

















Construction and land loans breakout















































































































1-4 Family construction









$





42,371













$





39,319













$





43,125













$





56,514













$





69,075













Multifamily construction













9,223

















15,407

















29,109

















43,341

















45,776













Nonresidential construction













7,229

















16,857

















17,500

















1,015

















3,374













Land and development













6,054

















6,527

















5,975

















6,403

















7,122













Total construction and land loans









$





64,877













$





78,110













$





95,709













$





107,273













$





125,347







































































































Auto and other consumer loans breakout















































































































Triad Manufactured Home loans









$





134,740













$





128,231













$





129,600













$





110,510













$





119,309













Woodside auto loans













118,972

















117,968

















126,129

















131,151

















128,072













First Help auto loans













13,012

















14,283

















15,971

















17,427

















8,326













Other auto loans













1,313

















1,647

















2,064

















2,690

















3,313













Other consumer loans













5,841

















6,747

















7,434

















23,845

















9,814













Total auto and other consumer loans









$





273,878













$





268,876













$





281,198













$





285,623













$





268,834







































































































Commercial business loans breakout















































































































Northpointe Bank MPP









$





-













$





36,230













$





38,155













$





9,150













$





15,047













Secured lines of credit













39,986

















35,701

















37,686

















28,862

















41,014













Unsecured lines of credit













2,030

















1,717

















1,571

















1,133

















1,001













SBA loans













6,889

















7,044

















7,219

















7,146

















8,944













Other commercial business loans













71,581

















70,801

















70,696

















70,803

















70,291













Total commercial business loans









$





120,486













$





151,493













$





155,327













$





117,094













$





136,297































Loans by Collateral and Unfunded Commitments













March 31,





2025

















December 31,





2024

















September 30,





2024

















June 30,





2024

















March 31,





2024















One-to-four family construction









$





38,221













$





44,468













$





51,607













$





49,440













$





70,100













All other construction and land













30,947

















34,290

















45,166

















58,346

















55,286













One-to-four family first mortgage













428,081

















466,046

















469,053

















434,840

















436,543













One-to-four family junior liens













15,155

















15,090

















14,701

















13,706

















12,608













One-to-four family revolving open-end













51,832

















51,481

















48,459

















44,803

















45,536













Commercial real estate, owner occupied:

























































































Health care













29,386

















29,129

















29,407

















29,678

















29,946













Office













19,363

















17,756

















17,901

















19,215

















17,951













Warehouse













14,843

















14,948

















11,645

















14,613

















14,683













Other













74,915

















78,170

















64,535

















56,292

















55,063













Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied:

























































































Office













41,885

















49,417

















49,770

















50,158

















53,099













Retail













50,737

















49,591

















49,717

















50,101

















50,478













Hospitality













62,226

















61,919

















62,282

















62,628

















66,982













Other













93,549

















81,640

















82,573

















84,428

















93,040













Multi-family residential













339,217

















333,419

















354,118

















350,382

















339,907













Commercial business loans













76,330

















77,381

















86,904

















79,055

















90,781













Commercial agriculture and fishing loans













22,914

















21,833

















15,369

















14,411

















10,200













State and political subdivision obligations













369

















369

















404

















405

















405













Consumer automobile loans













133,209

















133,789

















144,036

















151,121

















139,524













Consumer loans secured by other assets













137,619

















131,429

















132,749

















129,293

















122,895













Consumer loans unsecured













3,051

















3,658

















4,411

















5,209

















6,415













Total loans









$





1,663,849













$





1,695,823













$





1,734,807













$





1,698,124













$





1,711,442





































































































Unfunded commitments under lines of credit or existing loans









$





172,260













$





163,827













$





166,446













$





155,005













$





148,736































FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY







NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS





(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025













2024





















Average













Interest





























Average













Interest





































Balance













Earned/













Yield/













Balance













Earned/













Yield/





















Outstanding













Paid













Rate













Outstanding













Paid













Rate





















(Dollars in thousands)















Interest-earning assets:



































































































































Loans receivable, net



(1) (2)











$





1,642,007













$





22,231

















5.49





%









$





1,661,420













$





22,767

















5.51





%









Investment securities













333,208

















3,803

















4.63

















307,490

















3,632

















4.75













FHLB dividends













13,609

















307

















9.15

















12,328

















282

















9.20













Interest-earning deposits in banks













42,917

















482

















4.55

















46,583

















645

















5.57













Total interest-earning assets



(3)















2,031,741

















26,823

















5.35

















2,027,821

















27,326

















5.42













Noninterest-earning assets













143,033

















































138,366













































Total average assets









$





2,174,774













































$





2,166,187















































Interest-bearing liabilities:



































































































































Interest-bearing demand deposits









$





168,414













$





260

















0.63













$





165,379













$





187

















0.45













Money market accounts













414,425

















2,345

















2.29

















377,505

















1,949

















2.08













Savings accounts













216,499

















783

















1.47

















235,784

















953

















1.63













Certificates of deposit, customer













451,936

















4,522

















4.06

















437,525

















4,494

















4.13













Certificates of deposit, brokered













158,269

















1,827

















4.68

















205,923

















2,529

















4.94













Total interest-bearing deposits



(4)















1,409,543

















9,737

















2.80

















1,422,116

















10,112

















2.86













Advances













279,500

















2,796

















4.06

















252,912

















2,892

















4.60













Subordinated debt













38,370

















443

















4.68

















39,446

















394

















4.02













Total interest-bearing liabilities













1,727,413

















12,976

















3.05

















1,714,474

















13,398

















3.14













Noninterest-bearing deposits



(4)















243,569

















































249,283













































Other noninterest-bearing liabilities













47,238

















































40,563













































Total average liabilities













2,018,220

















































2,004,320













































Average equity













156,554

















































161,867













































Total average liabilities and equity









$





2,174,774













































$





2,166,187





















































































































































Net interest income

























$





13,847













































$





13,928





























Net interest rate spread













































2.30

















































2.28













Net earning assets









$





304,328













































$





313,347













































Net interest margin



(5)















































2.76

















































2.76













Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities













117.6





%













































118.3





%





















































(1)





The average loans receivable, net balances include nonaccrual loans.









(2)





Interest earned on loans receivable includes net deferred costs of ($338,000) and ($171,000) for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.









(3)





Includes interest-earning deposits (cash) at other financial institutions.









(4)





Cost of all deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, was 2.39% and 2.43% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.









(5)





Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.























FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY







ADDITIONAL INFORMATION





(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)















Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This press release contains financial measures that are not in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP measures are presented where management believes the information will help investors understand the Company’s results of operations or financial position and assess trends. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure is also provided. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Other banking companies may use names similar to those the Company uses for the non-GAAP financial measures the Company discloses, but may calculate them differently. Investors should understand how the Company and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.







Calculations Based on PPNR and Adjusted PPNR:



















For the Quarter Ended













(Dollars in thousands)









March 31,





2025













December 31,





2024













September 30,





2024













June 30,





2024













March 31,





2024













Net income (loss)









$





1,514













$





(2,810





)









$





(1,980





)









$





(2,219





)









$





396













Plus: provision for credit losses













1,568

















3,655

















3,134

















8,739

















970













Provision for income taxes













608

















359

















(1,203





)













(547





)













447













PPNR



(1)















3,690

















1,204

















(49





)













5,973

















1,813













Less selected nonrecurring adjustments to PPNR:

























































































BOLI death benefit













1,059

















1,536

















—

















—

















—













Gain on extinguishment of subordinated debt included in other income













846

















—

















—

















—

















—













Gain on conversion of loan receivable into Series A equity investment













315

















—

















—

















—

















—













Equity investment repricing adjustment













—

















(1,762





)













—

















—

















651













One-time compensation payouts related to reduction in force













—

















—

















(996





)













—

















—













Net gain on sale of premises and equipment













—

















—

















—

















7,919

















—













Sale leaseback taxes and assessments included in occupancy and equipment













—

















—

















—

















(359





)













—













Net gain on sale of investment securities













—

















—

















—

















(2,117





)













—













Adjusted PPNR



(1)











$





1,470













$





1,430













$





947













$





530













$





1,162





































































































Average total assets









$





2,174,774













$





2,205,502













$





2,209,333













$





2,219,370













$





2,166,187













Return on average assets (GAAP)













0.28





%













-0.51





%













-0.36





%













-0.40





%













0.07





%









PPNR return on average assets (Non-GAAP)



(1)















0.69





%













0.22





%













-0.01





%













1.08





%













0.34





%









Adjusted PPNR return on average assets (Non-GAAP)



(1)















0.27





%













0.26





%













0.17





%













0.10





%













0.22





%





















(1)





PPNR removes the provisions for credit loss and income tax from net income. This removes potentially volatile estimates, providing a comparative amount limited to income and expense recorded during the period. Adjusted PPNR further removes large nonrecurring transactions recorded during the period. We believe these metrics provide comparative amounts for a better review of recurring net revenue.























FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY







ADDITIONAL INFORMATION





(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



















Calculations Based on Tangible Common Equity:



























For the Quarter Ended













(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













March 31,





2025

















December 31,





2024

















September 30,





2024

















June 30,





2024

















March 31,





2024













Total shareholders' equity









$





157,042













$





153,882













$





160,789













$





158,881













$





160,506













Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets













1,082

















1,082

















1,083

















1,084

















1,085













Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights













415

















423

















489

















517

















489













Total tangible common equity









$





155,545













$





152,377













$





159,217













$





157,280













$





158,932





































































































Total assets









$





2,176,430













$





2,232,006













$





2,255,486













$





2,215,962













$





2,240,020













Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets













1,082

















1,082

















1,083

















1,084

















1,085













Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights













415

















423

















489

















517

















489













Total tangible assets









$





2,174,933













$





2,230,501













$





2,253,914













$





2,214,361













$





2,238,446





































































































Average shareholders' equity









$





156,554













$





161,560













$





160,479













$





163,079













$





161,867













Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets













1,082

















1,083

















1,084

















1,085

















1,085













Average disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights













423

















489

















517

















489

















481













Total average tangible common equity









$





155,049













$





159,988













$





158,878













$





161,505













$





160,301





































































































Net income (loss)









$





1,514













$





(2,810





)









$





(1,980





)









$





(2,219





)









$





396













Common shares outstanding













9,440,618

















9,353,348

















9,365,979

















9,453,247

















9,442,796













GAAP Ratios:

























































































Equity to total assets













7.22





%













6.89





%













7.13





%













7.17





%













7.17





%









Return on average equity













3.92





%













-6.92





%













-4.91





%













-5.47





%













0.98





%









Book value per common share









$





16.63













$





16.45













$





17.17













$





16.81













$





17.00













Non-GAAP Ratios:

























































































Tangible common equity to tangible assets



(1)















7.15





%













6.83





%













7.06





%













7.10





%













7.10





%









Return on average tangible common equity



(1)















3.96





%













-6.99





%













-4.96





%













-5.53





%













0.99





%









Tangible book value per common share



(1)











$





16.48













$





16.29













$





17.00













$





16.64













$





16.83

























(1





)





We believe that the use of tangible equity and tangible assets improves the comparability to other institutions that have not engaged in acquisitions that resulted in recorded goodwill and other intangibles.













Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5c93711-67c1-4664-a49c-37df22040147









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a3584b1-1204-464b-8080-7fcc46d66470









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37ce187a-5662-457d-bd13-66e409ac2710









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b958691-2f11-4ceb-a89a-ab88b1b1d702









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7207465f-e4fb-4f05-8218-e87558fb913c









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c8a4efe-4d1b-4b02-bdac-6fd686314c0b





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.