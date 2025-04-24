Stocks
First Northwest Bancorp Reports $1.5 Million Net Income for First Quarter 2025, Declares Cash Dividend

April 24, 2025 — 07:14 am EDT

First Northwest Bancorp reports Q1 2025 net income of $1.5 million, improving from Q4 2024 loss, with adjusted PPNR growth.

Quiver AI Summary

First Northwest Bancorp reported a net income of $1.5 million for Q1 2025, a significant recovery from a net loss of $2.8 million in Q4 2024 and also exceeding the $396,000 net income from Q1 2024. The income per share for the quarter was $0.17, compared to a loss per share of $0.32 in the previous quarter. The company's adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased to $1.5 million, reflecting positive trends in profitability and capital growth, alongside improvements in asset quality metrics, with nonperforming loans down by 14%. The bank's Board also declared a $0.07 cash dividend per share. Matthew P. Deines, the President and CEO, expressed optimism about ongoing trends in customer growth and asset quality, while highlighting a focus on expense discipline and potential stock buybacks in the future. Overall, First Northwest continues to strengthen its balance sheet and improve profitability amidst challenges in the lending environment.

Potential Positives

  • First Northwest Bancorp reported a net income of $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, a significant recovery from a net loss of $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • The basic and diluted earnings per share rose to $0.17 in Q1 2025, compared to a loss of $0.32 in the previous quarter, indicating improved financial performance.
  • The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share, demonstrating a commitment to returning capital to shareholders and enhancing shareholder value.
  • Nonperforming loans decreased by 14% compared to the previous quarter, reflecting an improvement in asset quality, which is a positive sign for the company's financial health.

Potential Negatives

  • In the first quarter of 2025, First Northwest Bancorp reported a significant provision for credit losses amounting to $1.6 million, primarily due to charge-offs from several commercial loans, indicating potential ongoing issues with loan performance.
  • Total deposits decreased by $22 million compared to the previous quarter, highlighting potential challenges in attracting and retaining customer funds in a competitive banking environment.
  • The company experienced a notable decline in commercial business loans, particularly related to the significant drop in funding from the Northpointe Bank Mortgage Purchase Program, which may impact future revenue streams.

FAQ

What was First Northwest Bancorp's net income for Q1 2025?

First Northwest Bancorp reported a net income of $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How do the Q1 2025 earnings compare to Q4 2024?

The Company had a net loss of $2.8 million for Q4 2024, contrasting with the $1.5 million income in Q1 2025.

What dividend did First Northwest Bancorp declare for Q1 2025?

First Northwest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share, payable on May 23, 2025.

How did the Company improve its asset quality in Q1 2025?

Nonperforming loans decreased by 14% compared to the prior quarter, indicating improved asset quality metrics.

What are the future plans for First Northwest regarding profitability?

The Company aims for better core growth, ongoing expense discipline, and possible stock buybacks to enhance profitability.

Full Release



PORT ANGELES, Wash., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

First Northwest Bancorp


(Nasdaq: FNWB)

("First Northwest" or the "Company") today reported net income of $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and net income of $396,000 for the first quarter of 2024. Basic and diluted income per share were $0.17 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to basic and diluted loss per share of $0.32 for the fourth quarter of 2024 and basic and diluted income per share of $0.04 for the first quarter of 2024.



In the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")

(1)

of $1.5 million, compared to $1.4 million for the preceding quarter and $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2024.



The Board of Directors of First Northwest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per common share, payable on May 23, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 9, 2025.




Quote from First Northwest President and CEO, Matthew P. Deines:



"We were pleased to see improved profitability in the first quarter of 2025, which helped grow capital levels and tangible book value. We saw improvement on our asset quality metrics, with nonperforming loans 14% lower than the prior quarter, and remain focused on continued asset quality improvement over the balance of 2025. Core commercial and consumer customer growth was positive during the first quarter, with lower net loans and deposits largely the result of a decrease in funding to one large wholesale relationship and reduced brokered deposit balances. We expect better core growth and asset quality trends, combined with ongoing expense discipline and modest margin improvement, will continue to improve profitability and capital in future quarters. With improved profitability, we are evaluating the potential for future stock buybacks."




Key Points for


First Quarter and Going Forward




Positive Balance Sheet Trends:




  • A favorable deposit mix shift included a $45.0 million decrease in brokered deposits while core customer deposits grew $23.0 million. The loan-to-deposit ratio was stable at 99.9% compared to 99.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024.




  • The Company reduced borrowings by $28.9 million. The total cost of funds decreased to 2.67% compared to 2.80% in the fourth quarter of 2024.




Update on provision for credit losses:




  • The Company recorded a $1.6 million provision for credit losses on loans in the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to $1.4 million of charge-offs related to three commercial business loans, one commercial construction loan and a small number of consumer loans. This compares to loan credit loss provisions of $3.8 million for the preceding quarter and $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2024.




  • We believe the reserve on individually analyzed loans does not represent a universal decline in the collectability of all loans in the portfolio. We continue to work on resolution plans for all troubled borrowers and expect further improvement in nonperforming loans over the course of 2025.




Other significant events:




  • First Fed Bank's ("First Fed" or the "Bank") balance sheet restructuring continued with the remaining bank-owned life insurance policy ("BOLI") surrender transaction recorded in the first quarter of 2025, with $266,000 of tax and penalties recorded in the provision for income tax. The surrendered policy value was reinvested in the second quarter of 2025. We expect to receive the return of the surrendered funds early in the third quarter of 2025.




  • We sadly lost a former Bank employee in the first quarter of 2025, resulting in a $1.1 million BOLI death benefit gain.




  • The Company recorded a $846,000 gain on extinguishment of debt related to repurchasing $5.0 million of subordinated debt at a discount during the first quarter of 2025. In addition to the current quarter gain, the future cost related to interest expense on the subordinated debt will be reduced.




  • The Company also recognized a $315,000 gain on the conversion of a commercial business loan receivable into a Series A equity investment during the first quarter of 2025.



(1) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.




Selected Quarterly Financial Ratios:

As of or For the Quarter Ended



March 31,


2025


December 31,


2024


September 30,


2024


June 30,


2024


March 31,


2024


Performance ratios:



(1)






























Return on average assets


0.28
%


-0.51
%


-0.36
%


-0.40
%


0.07
%

Adjusted PPNR return on average assets

(2)


0.27



0.26



0.17



0.10



0.22

Return on average equity


3.92



-6.92



-4.91



-5.47



0.98

Net interest margin

(3)


2.76



2.73



2.70



2.76



2.76

Efficiency ratio

(4)


79.4



92.2



100.3



72.3



88.8

Equity to total assets


7.22



6.89



7.13



7.17



7.17

Book value per common share

$
16.63


$
16.45


$
17.17


$
16.81


$
17.00


Tangible performance ratios:



(1)






























Tangible common equity to tangible assets

(2)


7.15
%


6.83
%


7.06
%


7.10
%


7.10
%

Return on average tangible common equity

(2)


3.96



-6.99



-4.96



-5.53



0.99

Tangible book value per common share

(2)

$
16.48


$
16.29


$
17.00


$
16.64


$
16.83


Capital ratios (First Fed):



(5)






























Tier 1 leverage


9.5
%


9.4
%


9.4
%


9.4
%


9.7
%

Common equity Tier 1 capital


12.7



12.4



12.2



12.4



12.6

Total risk-based


13.9



13.6



13.4



13.5



13.6
































(1
)
Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate.

(2
)
See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.

(3
)
Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4
)
Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income.

(5
)
Current period capital ratios are preliminary and subject to finalization of the FDIC Call Report.





Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue



(1)




Adjusted PPNR for the first quarter of 2025 increased $40,000 to $1.5 million, compared to $1.4 million for the preceding quarter, and increased $308,000 from $1.2 million in the first quarter one year ago.

For the Quarter Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31,


2025


December 31,


2024


September 30,


2024


June 30,


2024


March 31,


2024

Net interest income

$
13,847


$
14,137


$
14,020


$
14,235


$
13,928

Total noninterest income


4,092



1,300



1,779



7,347



2,188

Total revenue


17,939



15,437



15,799



21,582



16,116

Total noninterest expense


14,249



14,233



15,848



15,609



14,303

PPNR

(1)


3,690



1,204



(49
)


5,973



1,813

Less selected nonrecurring adjustments to PPNR:




















BOLI death benefit


1,059



1,536
















Gain on extinguishment of subordinated debt included in other income


846





















Gain on conversion of loan receivable into Series A equity investment


315





















Equity investment repricing adjustment







(1,762
)












651

One-time compensation payouts related to reduction in force












(996
)










Net gain on sale of premises and equipment

















7,919






Sale leaseback taxes and assessments included in occupancy and equipment

















(359
)





Net gain on sale of investment securities

















(2,117
)





Adjusted PPNR

(1)

$
1,470


$
1,430


$
947


$
530


$
1,162




(1) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.




  • Total interest income decreased $1.4 million to $26.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $28.2 million for the previous quarter, and decreased $503,000 compared to $27.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. Interest income decreased in the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to a decrease in the income earned on loans receivable and reduced interest income received on Company deposit accounts as both yields earned and average volumes decreased. Average loan balances and related interest income were impacted by a significant decrease in the Northpointe Bank Mortgage Purchase Program ("Northpointe Bank MPP") of $24.7 million and $461,000, respectively. Variable-rate yields on loans and investments were impacted by the cumulative 100 basis points Federal Reserve rate cuts which occurred between September and December 2024.




  • Total interest expense decreased $1.1 million to $13.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $14.1 million for the previous quarter, and decreased $422,000 compared to $13.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. Interest expense decreased in the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to decreases in interest paid on brokered certificates of deposit ("CDs"), money market accounts and customer CDs.




  • The net interest margin increased to 2.76% for the first quarter of 2025, from 2.73% for the prior quarter, and was flat compared to the first quarter of 2024. The Company reported reduced rates and declining volumes of CDs and money market accounts during the first quarter of 2025 which lowered costs; however, these savings were partially offset by a decrease in interest earned on loans and an increase in cost due to higher average borrowings.




  • Noninterest income included a $1.1 million BOLI death benefit payment received due to the passing of a former employee, a $846,000 gain on extinguishment of debt and a $315,000 gain on the conversion of a loan receivable into an equity investment during the current quarter.




  • Noninterest expense was relatively unchanged at $14.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to the previous quarter and the first quarter of 2024.




Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans ("ACLL") and Credit Quality



The allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACLL") increased $176,000 to $20.6 million at March 31, 2025, from $20.5 million at December 31, 2024. The ACLL as a percentage of total loans was 1.24% at March 31, 2025, an increase from 1.21% at December 31, 2024, and an increase from 1.05% one year earlier. The small increase to the pooled loan reserve combined with charge-offs totaling $1.4 million resulted in a provision expense of $1.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.



Nonperforming loans totaled $26.4 million at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $4.1 million, or 13.5%, from December 31, 2024. ACLL to nonperforming loans increased to 78% at March 31, 2025, from 67% at December 31, 2024, and decreased from 92% at March 31, 2024. This ratio increased during the first quarter as principal payments and charge-offs decreased balances on loans that were already adequately reserved.



Classified loans decreased $4.7 million to $37.9 million at March 31, 2025, from $42.5 million at December 31, 2024, primarily due to $3.9 million in principal payments received on two commercial construction loans and charge-offs totaling $825,000 on two commercial business loans and one commercial construction loan during the first quarter. An $8.1 million construction loan relationship, which became a classified loan in the fourth quarter of 2022; a $7.2 million commercial construction loan relationship, which became classified in the second quarter of 2024; and a $6.2 million commercial loan relationship, which became classified in the fourth quarter of 2023, account for 57% of the classified loan balance at March 31, 2025. The Bank has exercised legal remedies, including the appointment of a third-party receiver and foreclosure actions, to liquidate the underlying collateral to satisfy the real estate loans in two of these three collateral-dependent relationships. The Bank is also closely monitoring a group of commercial business loans that have similar collateral, with 16 loans totaling $1.7 million included in classified loans at March 31, 2025, and an additional seven loans totaling $2.4 million included in the special mention risk grading category.

For the Quarter Ended


ACLL ($ in thousands)

March 31,


2025


December 31,


2024


September 30,


2024


June 30,


2024


March 31,


2024

Balance at beginning of period

$
20,449


$
21,970


$
19,343


$
17,958


$
17,510

Charge-offs:




















Construction and land


(374
)


(411
)







(3,978
)





Auto and other consumer


(243
)


(364
)


(492
)


(832
)


(806
)

Commercial business


(811
)


(4,596
)


(24
)


(2,643
)


(33
)

Total charge-offs


(1,428
)


(5,371
)


(516
)


(7,453
)


(839
)

Recoveries:




















One-to-four family












42








2

Commercial real estate


6



2
















Auto and other consumer


43



52



24



198



46

Commercial business


2



36
















Total recoveries


51



90



66



198



48

Net loan charge-offs


(1,377
)


(5,281
)


(450
)


(7,255
)


(791
)

Provision for credit losses


1,553



3,760



3,077



8,640



1,239

Balance at end of period

$
20,625


$
20,449


$
21,970


$
19,343


$
17,958






















Average total loans


1,662,164



1,708,232



1,718,402



1,717,830



1,678,656

Annualized net charge-offs to average outstanding loans


0.34
%


1.23
%


0.10
%


1.70
%


0.19
%

































































































































































































































































































































































































































Asset Quality ($ in thousands)

March 31,


2025


December 31,


2024


September 30,


2024


June 30,


2024


March 31,


2024

Nonaccrual loans:




















One-to-four family

$
1,404


$
1,477


$
1,631


$
1,750


$
1,237

Multi-family

















708



708

Commercial real estate


5,574



5,598



5,634



14



22

Construction and land


15,280



19,544



19,382



19,292



14,440

Home equity


54



55



116



118



121

Auto and other consumer


710



700



894



746



1,012

Commercial business


3,365



3,141



2,719



1,003



1,941

Total nonaccrual loans


26,387



30,515



30,376



23,631



19,481

Other real estate owned

























Total nonperforming assets

$
26,387


$
30,515


$
30,376


$
23,631


$
19,481






















Nonaccrual loans as a % of total loans

(1)


1.59
%


1.80
%


1.75
%


1.39
%


1.14
%

Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets

(2)


1.21



1.37



1.35



1.07



0.87

ACLL as a % of total loans


1.24



1.21



1.27



1.14



1.05

ACLL as a % of nonaccrual loans


78.16



67.01



72.33



81.85



92.18

Total past due loans to total loans


1.74



1.98



1.92



1.45



1.91

















(1
)
Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due.

(2
)
Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), real estate owned and repossessed assets.





Financial Condition and Capital



Investment securities decreased $24.9 million, or 7.3%, to $315.4 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $340.3 million three months earlier, and decreased $10.5 million compared to $326.0 million at March 31, 2024. The market value of the portfolio increased $3.1 million during the first quarter of 2025. The estimated average life of the securities portfolio was approximately 6.9 years at March 31, 2025, 6.9 years at the prior quarter end and 7.8 years at the end of the first quarter of 2024. The effective duration of the portfolio was approximately 4.3 years at March 31, 2025, compared to 3.9 years at the prior quarter end and 4.4 years at the end of the first quarter of 2024. The MBS non-agency portfolio decreased $20.2 million due to early redemptions and maturities and $2.4 million from regular repayment activity during the most recent quarter.



































































































































































































































































Investment Securities ($ in thousands)



March 31,


2025




December 31,


2024




March 31,


2024




Three Month


% Change




One Year


% Change


Available for Sale at Fair Value






























Municipal bonds

$
78,295


$
77,876


$
87,004



0.5
%


-10.0
%

U.S. government agency issued asset-backed securities (ABS agency)


12,643



12,876



14,822



-1.8



-14.7

Corporate issued asset-backed securities (ABS corporate)


15,671



16,122



13,929



-2.8



12.5

Corporate issued debt securities (Corporate debt)


55,067



54,491



53,031



1.1



3.8

U.S. Small Business Administration securities (SBA)


8,061



8,666



7,911



-7.0



1.9

Mortgage-backed securities:




















U.S. government agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS agency)


96,642



98,697



83,271



-2.1



16.1

Non-agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS non-agency)


49,054



71,616



65,987



-31.5



-25.7

Total securities available for sale

$
315,433


$
340,344


$
325,955



-7.3



-3.2




Net loans, excluding loans held for sale, decreased $31.4 million, or 1.9%, to $1.64 billion at March 31, 2025, from $1.68 billion at December 31, 2024, and decreased $49.0 million, or 2.9%, from $1.69 billion one year prior. Construction loans that converted into fully amortizing loans during the quarter totaled $13.3 million. Loan payoffs of $71.0 million, regular payments of $29.4 million and charge-offs totaling $1.4 million outpaced new loan funding totaling $45.3 million and draws on existing loans totaling $23.3 million. The large decrease in commercial business loans was due to the change in funding needs of the Northpointe Bank MPP, which dropped $36.2 million compared to the prior quarter.












































































































































































































































































































































































































Loans ($ in thousands)



March 31,


2025




December 31,


2024




March 31,


2024




Three Month


% Change




One Year


% Change


Real Estate:






























One-to-four family

$
394,428


$
395,315


$
383,905



-0.2
%


2.7
%

Multi-family


338,147



332,596



339,538



1.7



-0.4

Commercial real estate


392,882



390,379



385,130



0.6



2.0

Construction and land


64,877



78,110



125,347



-16.9



-48.2

Total real estate loans


1,190,334



1,196,400



1,233,920



-0.5



-3.5


Consumer:






























Home equity


79,151



79,054



72,391



0.1



9.3

Auto and other consumer


273,878



268,876



268,834



1.9



1.9

Total consumer loans


353,029



347,930



341,225



1.5



3.5


Commercial business


120,486



151,493



136,297



-20.5



-11.6

Total loans receivable


1,663,849



1,695,823



1,711,442



-1.9



-2.8


Less:






























Derivative basis adjustment


(566
)


188



710



-401.1



-179.7

Allowance for credit losses on loans


20,625



20,449



17,958



0.9



14.9

Total loans receivable, net

$
1,643,790


$
1,675,186


$
1,692,774



-1.9



-2.9




Total deposits decreased $22.0 million to $1.67 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.69 billion at December 31, 2024, and was relatively unchanged compared to one year prior. During the first quarter of 2025, total customer deposit balances increased $23.0 million and brokered deposit balances decreased $45.0 million. Overall, the current rate environment continues to contribute to greater competition for deposits leading to higher rates paid on interest-bearing demand deposits and savings accounts during the current quarter. The deposit mix compared to March 31, 2024, also reflects a shift to higher demand and money market account balances with increased rates paid on those accounts while rates paid on certificate and savings accounts decreased.





























































































































































































Deposits ($ in thousands)



March 31,


2025




December 31,


2024




March 31,


2024




Three Month


% Change




One Year


% Change

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$
247,890


$
256,416


$
252,761



-3.3
%


-1.9
%

Interest-bearing demand deposits


169,912



164,891



170,729



3.0



-0.5

Money market accounts


424,469



413,822



395,480



2.6



7.3

Savings accounts


235,188



205,055



236,550



14.7



-0.6

Certificates of deposit, customer


450,663



464,928



418,904



-3.1



7.6

Certificates of deposit, brokered


137,946



182,914



192,200



-24.6



-28.2

Total deposits

$
1,666,068


$
1,688,026


$
1,666,624



-1.3



0.0




Total shareholders’ equity increased to $157.0 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $153.9 million three months earlier, due to an increase in the after-tax fair market values of the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio of $2.4 million and net income of $1.5 million, partially offset by dividends declared of $656,000 and a decrease in the after-tax fair market values of derivatives of $425,000.



Capital levels for both the Company and the Bank remain in excess of applicable regulatory requirements and the Bank was categorized as "well-capitalized" at March 31, 2025. Preliminary calculations of Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at March 31, 2025, were 12.7% and 13.9%, respectively.



First Northwest continued to return capital to our shareholders through cash dividends during the first quarter of 2025. The Company paid cash dividends totaling $649,000 in the first quarter of 2025. No shares of common stock were repurchased under the Company's April 2024 Stock Repurchase Plan (the "Repurchase Plan") during the quarter ended March 31, 2025. There are 846,123 shares that remain available for repurchase under the Repurchase Plan.






























































2024 Awards/Recognition







Sound Publishing:

Puget Sound Business Journal Top Corporate Philanthropists


Best of the Olympic Peninsula Awards

Bellingham Best of the Northwest - Silver


Best Lender in Clallam and Jefferson County

The Leader Readers Choice Award - Best Bank


Best Bank in Clallam County and West End







































We recommend reading this earnings release in conjunction with the First Quarter 2025 Investor Presentation, located at http://investor.ourfirstfed.com/quarterly-reports and included as an exhibit to our April 24, 2025, Current Report on Form 8-K.




About the Company



First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) is a financial holding company engaged in investment activities including the business of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank. First Fed is a Pacific Northwest-based financial institution which has served its customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 18 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches. First Fed’s business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a full array of financial products and services for individuals, small businesses, non-profit organizations and commercial customers. In 2022, First Northwest made an investment in The Meriwether Group, LLC, a boutique investment banking and accelerator firm. Additionally, First Northwest focuses on strategic partnerships to provide modern financial services such as digital payments and marketplace lending. First Northwest Bancorp was incorporated in 2012 and completed its initial public offering in 2015 under the ticker symbol FNWB. The Company is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington.




Forward-Looking Statements




Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations of the business environment in which we operate, projections of future performance and execution on certain strategies, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, including our ability to collect, the outcome of litigation and statements regarding our mission and vision, and include, but are not limited to,


statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and


other statements often identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management beliefs and expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety of factors including, but not limited to: increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; the credit risks of lending activities; pressures on liquidity, including as a result of withdrawals of deposits or declines in the value of our investment portfolio; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets, including potential recessionary and other unfavorable conditions and trends relating to housing markets, costs of living, unemployment levels, interest rates, supply chain difficulties and inflationary pressures, among other things; legislative, regulatory, and policy changes; and other factors described in the Company



s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K under the section entitled "Risk Factors," and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"),which are available on our website at www.ourfirstfed.com and on the SEC



s website at www.sec.gov.




Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements we make may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by or on our behalf and the Company's operating and stock price performance may be negatively affected. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2025 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect the Company



s operations and stock price performance.




For More Information Contact:



Matthew P. Deines, President and Chief Executive Officer


Phyllis Nomura, EVP and Chief Financial Officer


IRGroup@ourfirstfed.com


360-457-0461




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)




March 31,


2025


December 31,


2024


September 30,


2024


June 30,


2024


March 31,


2024


ASSETS






























Cash and due from banks

$
18,911


$
16,811


$
17,953


$
19,184


$
15,562

Interest-earning deposits in banks


51,412



55,637



64,769



63,995



61,784

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value


315,433



340,344



310,860



306,714



325,955

Loans held for sale


2,940



472



378



1,086



988

Loans receivable (net of allowance for credit losses


on loans $20,625, $20,449, $21,970, $19,343,


and $17,958)


1,643,790



1,675,186



1,714,416



1,677,764



1,692,774

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost


13,106



14,435



14,435



13,086



15,876

Accrued interest receivable


8,319



8,159



8,939



9,466



8,909

Premises held for sale, net






















6,751

Premises and equipment, net


9,870



10,129



10,436



10,714



11,028

Servicing rights on sold loans, at fair value


3,301



3,281



3,584



3,740



3,820

Bank-owned life insurance, net


31,786



41,150



41,429



41,113



34,681

Equity and partnership investments


15,026



13,229



14,912



15,085



15,121

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net


1,082



1,082



1,083



1,084



1,085

Deferred tax asset, net


13,179



13,738



10,802



12,216



12,704

Right-of-use ("ROU") asset, net


16,687



17,001



17,315



17,627



5,841

Prepaid expenses and other assets


31,588



21,352



24,175



23,088



27,141

Total assets

$
2,176,430


$
2,232,006


$
2,255,486


$
2,215,962


$
2,240,020























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






























Deposits

$
1,666,068


$
1,688,026


$
1,711,641


$
1,708,288


$
1,666,624

Borrowings


307,091



336,014



334,994



302,575



371,455

Accrued interest payable


2,163



3,295



2,153



3,143



2,830

Lease liability, net


17,266



17,535



17,799



18,054



6,227

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


24,217



31,770



25,625



23,717



29,980

Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance


2,583



1,484



2,485



1,304



2,398

Total liabilities


2,019,388



2,078,124



2,094,697



2,057,081



2,079,514






















Shareholders' Equity




















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized


5,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding

























Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000,000


shares authorized; issued and outstanding at


each period end: 9,440,618; 9,353,348;


9,365,979; 9,453,247; and 9,442,796


94



93



94



94



94

Additional paid-in capital


93,450



93,357



93,218



93,985



93,763

Retained earnings


98,056



97,198



100,660



103,322



106,202

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax


(28,129
)


(30,172
)


(26,424
)


(31,597
)


(32,465
)

Unearned employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) shares


(6,429
)


(6,594
)


(6,759
)


(6,923
)


(7,088
)

Total shareholders' equity


157,042



153,882



160,789



158,881



160,506

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$
2,176,430


$
2,232,006


$
2,255,486


$
2,215,962


$
2,240,020





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)




For the Quarter Ended



March 31,


2025


December 31,


2024


September 30,


2024


June 30,


2024


March 31,


2024

INTEREST INCOME




















Interest and fees on loans receivable

$
22,231


$
23,716


$
23,536


$
23,733


$
22,767

Interest on investment securities


3,803



3,658



3,786



3,949



3,632

Interest on deposits in banks


482



550



582



571



645

FHLB dividends


307



273



302



358



282

Total interest income


26,823



28,197



28,206



28,611



27,326

INTEREST EXPENSE




















Deposits


9,737



11,175



10,960



10,180



10,112

Borrowings


3,239



2,885



3,226



4,196



3,286

Total interest expense


12,976



14,060



14,186



14,376



13,398

Net interest income


13,847



14,137



14,020



14,235



13,928

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES




















Provision for credit losses on loans


1,553



3,760



3,077



8,640



1,239

Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on unfunded commitments


15



(105
)


57



99



(269
)

Provision for credit losses


1,568



3,655



3,134



8,739



970

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


12,279



10,482



10,886



5,496



12,958

NONINTEREST INCOME




















Loan and deposit service fees


1,106



1,054



1,059



1,076



1,102

Sold loan servicing fees and servicing rights mark-to-market


195



(115
)


10



74



219

Net gain on sale of loans


11



52



58



150



52

Net gain on sale of investment securities

















(2,117
)





Net gain on sale of premises and equipment

















7,919






Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance


372



328



315



293



243

Income from death benefit on bank-owned life insurance, net


1,059



1,536
















Other income (loss)


1,349



(1,555
)


337



(48
)


572

Total noninterest income


4,092



1,300



1,779



7,347



2,188

NONINTEREST EXPENSE




















Compensation and benefits


7,715



7,367



8,582



8,588



8,128

Data processing


2,011



2,065



2,085



2,008



1,944

Occupancy and equipment


1,592



1,559



1,553



1,799



1,240

Supplies, postage, and telephone


298



296



360



317



293

Regulatory assessments and state taxes


479



460



548



457



513

Advertising


265



362



409



377



309

Professional fees


777



813



698



684



910

FDIC insurance premium


434



491



533



473



386

Other expense


678



820



1,080



906



580

Total noninterest expense


14,249



14,233



15,848



15,609



14,303

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes


2,122



(2,451
)


(3,183
)


(2,766
)


843

Provision for income taxes


608



359



(1,203
)


(547
)


447

Net income (loss)

$
1,514


$
(2,810
)

$
(1,980
)

$
(2,219
)

$
396






















Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$
0.17


$
(0.32
)

$
(0.23
)

$
(0.25
)

$
0.04















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION


(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Selected Loan Detail


March 31,


2025



December 31,


2024



September 30,


2024



June 30,


2024



March 31,


2024


Construction and land loans breakout






























1-4 Family construction

$
42,371


$
39,319


$
43,125


$
56,514


$
69,075

Multifamily construction


9,223



15,407



29,109



43,341



45,776

Nonresidential construction


7,229



16,857



17,500



1,015



3,374

Land and development


6,054



6,527



5,975



6,403



7,122

Total construction and land loans

$
64,877


$
78,110


$
95,709


$
107,273


$
125,347























Auto and other consumer loans breakout






























Triad Manufactured Home loans

$
134,740


$
128,231


$
129,600


$
110,510


$
119,309

Woodside auto loans


118,972



117,968



126,129



131,151



128,072

First Help auto loans


13,012



14,283



15,971



17,427



8,326

Other auto loans


1,313



1,647



2,064



2,690



3,313

Other consumer loans


5,841



6,747



7,434



23,845



9,814

Total auto and other consumer loans

$
273,878


$
268,876


$
281,198


$
285,623


$
268,834























Commercial business loans breakout






























Northpointe Bank MPP

$
-


$
36,230


$
38,155


$
9,150


$
15,047

Secured lines of credit


39,986



35,701



37,686



28,862



41,014

Unsecured lines of credit


2,030



1,717



1,571



1,133



1,001

SBA loans


6,889



7,044



7,219



7,146



8,944

Other commercial business loans


71,581



70,801



70,696



70,803



70,291

Total commercial business loans

$
120,486


$
151,493


$
155,327


$
117,094


$
136,297



























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Loans by Collateral and Unfunded Commitments


March 31,


2025



December 31,


2024



September 30,


2024



June 30,


2024



March 31,


2024

One-to-four family construction

$
38,221


$
44,468


$
51,607


$
49,440


$
70,100

All other construction and land


30,947



34,290



45,166



58,346



55,286

One-to-four family first mortgage


428,081



466,046



469,053



434,840



436,543

One-to-four family junior liens


15,155



15,090



14,701



13,706



12,608

One-to-four family revolving open-end


51,832



51,481



48,459



44,803



45,536

Commercial real estate, owner occupied:




















Health care


29,386



29,129



29,407



29,678



29,946

Office


19,363



17,756



17,901



19,215



17,951

Warehouse


14,843



14,948



11,645



14,613



14,683

Other


74,915



78,170



64,535



56,292



55,063

Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied:




















Office


41,885



49,417



49,770



50,158



53,099

Retail


50,737



49,591



49,717



50,101



50,478

Hospitality


62,226



61,919



62,282



62,628



66,982

Other


93,549



81,640



82,573



84,428



93,040

Multi-family residential


339,217



333,419



354,118



350,382



339,907

Commercial business loans


76,330



77,381



86,904



79,055



90,781

Commercial agriculture and fishing loans


22,914



21,833



15,369



14,411



10,200

State and political subdivision obligations


369



369



404



405



405

Consumer automobile loans


133,209



133,789



144,036



151,121



139,524

Consumer loans secured by other assets


137,619



131,429



132,749



129,293



122,895

Consumer loans unsecured


3,051



3,658



4,411



5,209



6,415

Total loans

$
1,663,849


$
1,695,823


$
1,734,807


$
1,698,124


$
1,711,442






















Unfunded commitments under lines of credit or existing loans

$
172,260


$
163,827


$
166,446


$
155,005


$
148,736





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY



NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS


(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)




Three Months Ended March 31,



2025


2024



Average


Interest






Average


Interest







Balance


Earned/


Yield/


Balance


Earned/


Yield/



Outstanding


Paid


Rate


Outstanding


Paid


Rate



(Dollars in thousands)


Interest-earning assets:




































Loans receivable, net

(1) (2)

$
1,642,007


$
22,231



5.49
%

$
1,661,420


$
22,767



5.51
%

Investment securities


333,208



3,803



4.63



307,490



3,632



4.75

FHLB dividends


13,609



307



9.15



12,328



282



9.20

Interest-earning deposits in banks


42,917



482



4.55



46,583



645



5.57

Total interest-earning assets

(3)


2,031,741



26,823



5.35



2,027,821



27,326



5.42

Noninterest-earning assets


143,033











138,366









Total average assets

$
2,174,774










$
2,166,187










Interest-bearing liabilities:




































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$
168,414


$
260



0.63


$
165,379


$
187



0.45

Money market accounts


414,425



2,345



2.29



377,505



1,949



2.08

Savings accounts


216,499



783



1.47



235,784



953



1.63

Certificates of deposit, customer


451,936



4,522



4.06



437,525



4,494



4.13

Certificates of deposit, brokered


158,269



1,827



4.68



205,923



2,529



4.94

Total interest-bearing deposits

(4)


1,409,543



9,737



2.80



1,422,116



10,112



2.86

Advances


279,500



2,796



4.06



252,912



2,892



4.60

Subordinated debt


38,370



443



4.68



39,446



394



4.02

Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,727,413



12,976



3.05



1,714,474



13,398



3.14

Noninterest-bearing deposits

(4)


243,569











249,283









Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


47,238











40,563









Total average liabilities


2,018,220











2,004,320









Average equity


156,554











161,867









Total average liabilities and equity

$
2,174,774










$
2,166,187


































Net interest income





$
13,847










$
13,928





Net interest rate spread










2.30











2.28

Net earning assets

$
304,328










$
313,347









Net interest margin

(5)










2.76











2.76

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities


117.6
%










118.3
%


































(1)
The average loans receivable, net balances include nonaccrual loans.

(2)
Interest earned on loans receivable includes net deferred costs of ($338,000) and ($171,000) for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

(3)
Includes interest-earning deposits (cash) at other financial institutions.

(4)
Cost of all deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, was 2.39% and 2.43% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

(5)
Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.











FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION


(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This press release contains financial measures that are not in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP measures are presented where management believes the information will help investors understand the Company’s results of operations or financial position and assess trends. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure is also provided. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Other banking companies may use names similar to those the Company uses for the non-GAAP financial measures the Company discloses, but may calculate them differently. Investors should understand how the Company and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.




Calculations Based on PPNR and Adjusted PPNR:

For the Quarter Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31,


2025


December 31,


2024


September 30,


2024


June 30,


2024


March 31,


2024

Net income (loss)

$
1,514


$
(2,810
)

$
(1,980
)

$
(2,219
)

$
396

Plus: provision for credit losses


1,568



3,655



3,134



8,739



970

Provision for income taxes


608



359



(1,203
)


(547
)


447

PPNR

(1)


3,690



1,204



(49
)


5,973



1,813

Less selected nonrecurring adjustments to PPNR:




















BOLI death benefit


1,059



1,536
















Gain on extinguishment of subordinated debt included in other income


846





















Gain on conversion of loan receivable into Series A equity investment


315





















Equity investment repricing adjustment







(1,762
)












651

One-time compensation payouts related to reduction in force












(996
)










Net gain on sale of premises and equipment

















7,919






Sale leaseback taxes and assessments included in occupancy and equipment

















(359
)





Net gain on sale of investment securities

















(2,117
)





Adjusted PPNR

(1)

$
1,470


$
1,430


$
947


$
530


$
1,162






















Average total assets

$
2,174,774


$
2,205,502


$
2,209,333


$
2,219,370


$
2,166,187

Return on average assets (GAAP)


0.28
%


-0.51
%


-0.36
%


-0.40
%


0.07
%

PPNR return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

(1)


0.69
%


0.22
%


-0.01
%


1.08
%


0.34
%

Adjusted PPNR return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

(1)


0.27
%


0.26
%


0.17
%


0.10
%


0.22
%











(1)
PPNR removes the provisions for credit loss and income tax from net income. This removes potentially volatile estimates, providing a comparative amount limited to income and expense recorded during the period. Adjusted PPNR further removes large nonrecurring transactions recorded during the period. We believe these metrics provide comparative amounts for a better review of recurring net revenue.
















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION


(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Calculations Based on Tangible Common Equity:




For the Quarter Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


March 31,


2025



December 31,


2024



September 30,


2024



June 30,


2024



March 31,


2024

Total shareholders' equity

$
157,042


$
153,882


$
160,789


$
158,881


$
160,506

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets


1,082



1,082



1,083



1,084



1,085

Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights


415



423



489



517



489

Total tangible common equity

$
155,545


$
152,377


$
159,217


$
157,280


$
158,932






















Total assets

$
2,176,430


$
2,232,006


$
2,255,486


$
2,215,962


$
2,240,020

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets


1,082



1,082



1,083



1,084



1,085

Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights


415



423



489



517



489

Total tangible assets

$
2,174,933


$
2,230,501


$
2,253,914


$
2,214,361


$
2,238,446






















Average shareholders' equity

$
156,554


$
161,560


$
160,479


$
163,079


$
161,867

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets


1,082



1,083



1,084



1,085



1,085

Average disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights


423



489



517



489



481

Total average tangible common equity

$
155,049


$
159,988


$
158,878


$
161,505


$
160,301






















Net income (loss)

$
1,514


$
(2,810
)

$
(1,980
)

$
(2,219
)

$
396

Common shares outstanding


9,440,618



9,353,348



9,365,979



9,453,247



9,442,796

GAAP Ratios:




















Equity to total assets


7.22
%


6.89
%


7.13
%


7.17
%


7.17
%

Return on average equity


3.92
%


-6.92
%


-4.91
%


-5.47
%


0.98
%

Book value per common share

$
16.63


$
16.45


$
17.17


$
16.81


$
17.00

Non-GAAP Ratios:




















Tangible common equity to tangible assets

(1)


7.15
%


6.83
%


7.06
%


7.10
%


7.10
%

Return on average tangible common equity

(1)


3.96
%


-6.99
%


-4.96
%


-5.53
%


0.99
%

Tangible book value per common share

(1)

$
16.48


$
16.29


$
17.00


$
16.64


$
16.83












(1
)
We believe that the use of tangible equity and tangible assets improves the comparability to other institutions that have not engaged in acquisitions that resulted in recorded goodwill and other intangibles.




Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:




https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5c93711-67c1-4664-a49c-37df22040147




https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a3584b1-1204-464b-8080-7fcc46d66470




https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37ce187a-5662-457d-bd13-66e409ac2710




https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b958691-2f11-4ceb-a89a-ab88b1b1d702




https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7207465f-e4fb-4f05-8218-e87558fb913c




https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c8a4efe-4d1b-4b02-bdac-6fd686314c0b






