First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.06 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 12th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of November.

First Northwest Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.06 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.24 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, First Northwest Bancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 2.0% on the current share price of $12.07. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether First Northwest Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. First Northwest Bancorp has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 21% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGM:FNWB Historic Dividend November 7th 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see First Northwest Bancorp's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 33% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. First Northwest Bancorp has delivered an average of 41% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past two years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy First Northwest Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating First Northwest Bancorp more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for First Northwest Bancorp and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

