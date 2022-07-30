First Northwest Bancorp Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

Last week saw the newest quarterly earnings release from First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Statutory earnings per share fell badly short of expectations, coming in at US$0.27, some 23% below analyst forecasts, although revenues were okay, approximately in line with analyst estimates at US$19m. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NasdaqGM:FNWB Earnings and Revenue Growth July 30th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from First Northwest Bancorp's twin analysts is for revenues of US$80.6m in 2022, which would reflect a satisfactory 5.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to reduce 3.9% to US$1.49 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$79.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.60 in 2022. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$20.25, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that First Northwest Bancorp's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 11% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 16% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.7% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that First Northwest Bancorp is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for First Northwest Bancorp. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$20.25, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have analyst estimates for First Northwest Bancorp going out as far as 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for First Northwest Bancorp you should be aware of.

