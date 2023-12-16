First Northwest Bancorp (FRA:45I) Price Target Increased by 23.95% to 14.64

The average one-year price target for First Northwest Bancorp (FRA:45I) has been revised to 14.64 / share. This is an increase of 23.95% from the prior estimate of 11.81 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.49 to a high of 15.07 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 69.36% from the latest reported closing price of 47.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Northwest Bancorp. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 45I is 0.15%, an increase of 22.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 5,654K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Capital Management holds 853K shares representing 9.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 872K shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 45I by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Fourthstone holds 778K shares representing 8.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares, representing an increase of 64.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 45I by 155.71% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 308K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 312K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 45I by 25.89% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 302K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 45I by 12.28% over the last quarter.

TFO USA holds 263K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.