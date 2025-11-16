First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) Price Target Increased by 27.50% to 13.00

The average one-year price target for First Northwest Bancorp (NasdaqGM:FNWB) has been revised to $13.00 / share. This is an increase of 27.50% from the prior estimate of $10.20 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $14.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.44% from the latest reported closing price of $9.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Northwest Bancorp. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNWB is 0.05%, an increase of 3.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.96% to 4,782K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fourthstone holds 869K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 937K shares , representing a decrease of 7.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNWB by 13.37% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 431K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares , representing a decrease of 21.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNWB by 22.25% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 335K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 280K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNWB by 1.60% over the last quarter.

TFO USA holds 263K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

