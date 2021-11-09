First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FNWB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.44, the dividend yield is 1.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNWB was $18.44, representing a -4.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.25 and a 52.78% increase over the 52 week low of $12.07.

FNWB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH). FNWB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.52. Zacks Investment Research reports FNWB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.45%, compared to an industry average of 33.7%.

