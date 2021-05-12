First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FNWB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FNWB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17, the dividend yield is 1.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNWB was $17, representing a -9.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.74 and a 79.89% increase over the 52 week low of $9.45.

FNWB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH). FNWB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.36.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FNWB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

