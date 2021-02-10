First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FNWB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNWB was $15.92, representing a -10.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.85 and a 81.53% increase over the 52 week low of $8.77.

FNWB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB). FNWB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FNWB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.