First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FNWB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FNWB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.53, the dividend yield is 1.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNWB was $11.53, representing a -36.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.25 and a 31.47% increase over the 52 week low of $8.77.

FNWB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA). FNWB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.78.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FNWB Dividend History page.

