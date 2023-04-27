First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) Declares $0.07 Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.30%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.42%, the lowest has been 0.67%, and the highest has been 2.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Northwest Bancorp. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNWB is 0.08%, a decrease of 50.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.54% to 5,571K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.77% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Northwest Bancorp is 16.32. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 33.77% from its latest reported closing price of 12.20.

The projected annual revenue for First Northwest Bancorp is 90MM, an increase of 12.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.07.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Capital Management holds 794K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 782K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNWB by 9.12% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 344K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 365K shares, representing a decrease of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNWB by 13.08% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 253K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNWB by 99.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 247K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 219K shares, representing an increase of 11.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNWB by 0.81% over the last quarter.

TFO USA holds 238K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares, representing an increase of 8.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNWB by 99.90% over the last quarter.

First Northwest Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Northwest is a bank holding company which primarily engages in the business activity of its subsidiary, First Federal. First Federal is a community-oriented financial institution serving Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap, Whatcom, and King counties in Washington, through its Seattle lending center and ten full-service branches. Its business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings through hiring experienced bankers, geographic expansion, and diversifying its loan product mix, expanding its deposit product offerings that deliver value-added solutions, enhancing existing services and digital service delivery channels, and enhancing its infrastructure to support the changing needs and expectations of its customers.

