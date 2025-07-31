Key Points Net income (GAAP) grew 23.6% to $5.5 million, with Diluted EPS (GAAP) rose 29.6% year over year.

Net interest margin expanded to 3.85%, supported by disciplined deposit pricing and higher asset yields.

Total deposits declined 2.6% year over year, while Operating expenses increased 5.77% year over year.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTC:FNRN), a community banking company serving northern California, released its second quarter 2025 results on July 29, reporting $5.5 million in net income and diluted earnings per share of $0.35—up 23.6% and 29.6%, respectively, from the same quarter in 2024. While there were no analyst estimates for comparison, Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $9.1 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, up 5.0% from $8.7 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the same period of 2024. The quarter showed improvements in core business lines, robust margin management, and expanding return metrics. However, the results included ongoing deposit attrition.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Diluted EPS $0.35 $0.27 29.6 % Net Income $5.5 million $4.4 million 25.0 % Net Interest Income $16.95 million $16.0 million 6.1 % Net Interest Margin 3.85 % 3.66 % 0.19 pp Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.18 % 0.95 % 0.23 pp Total Loans, Net $1.06 billion $1.05 billion 1.3 %

Business Overview and Core Strategy

First Northern Community Bancorp focuses on serving communities across northern California with a network of 14 full-service branches. It concentrates on basic banking services, including lending to local businesses, homebuyers, and individuals. The bank seeks to differentiate itself through strong regional ties and personal customer relationships.

Recent initiatives have centered on selective regional expansion, such as acquiring new branches and deepening customer relationships. Key success factors include effective deposit product pricing and control of non-interest expenses such as salaries and technology costs. Maintaining regulatory capital levels and compliance standards is an ongoing business priority.

Quarter in Review: Financial and Operational Highlights

Net income (GAAP) rose 23.6% versus the prior year. This boost in profitability was largely driven by higher net interest income and widening margins. This expansion resulted from higher asset yields and careful deposit cost control. The bank's average yield on interest-earning assets increased to 4.67%, while The average cost of funds—what it pays to fund loans—rose to 0.88%. Management noted that sustained discipline in deposit pricing helped support profitability even as some deposit outflows continued.

Total net loans grew 1.3% to $1.06 billion year over year. Loan growth was led by new commercial lending, although commercial real estate, agricultural, and residential loans saw reductions. In contrast, Total deposits declined by 2.6% year over year. This modest loan growth of 1.3% and deposit outflow of 2.6% year over year are important to monitor.

The quarter's results were further shaped by credit loss provisioning policies. The bank did not record any provision for credit losses—money set aside for potential bad loans—this quarter due to the release of a specific $2.8 million reserve recognized in the previous quarter. This release contributed positively to net income this quarter. Non-interest income increased 3.57% year over year. However, Non-interest expenses, such as payroll and technology investments, increased 5.77% year over year. The efficiency ratio, which compares costs to revenues and is used to gauge cost efficiency, held roughly steady at about 59%.

Capital strength and shareholder returns were notable areas of focus. The company was classified as "well capitalized" by regulatory standards, exceeding the key 10% total risk-based capital ratio. In the first half of 2025, it repurchased 215,883 shares for $2.2 million. Book value per share also increased 4.3% from March 31, 2025, reaching $12.32. While the company provides a range of standard deposit products, it also offers investment and brokerage services through Raymond James Financial Services.

Financial Outlook and Investor Considerations

Management did not offer any quantitative forward guidance for upcoming quarters or the full year. Its commentary emphasized a continued focus on shareholder value and prudent balance sheet management without specifying financial targets or projections.

Going into the next periods, investors should closely monitor the pace of deposit outflows, developments in deposit pricing, and the trajectory of loan growth. The company remains classified as well-capitalized and continues to return capital through share repurchases.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.