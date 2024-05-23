First Nordic Kickstarts 2024 Barsele Drilling Program

Barsele Minerals (TSE:FNM) has released an update.

First Nordic Metals Corp. has launched its 2024 diamond drilling program at the Barsele gold project in Sweden, a joint venture with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. The campaign aims to expand the main resource area and test new targets, with plans for additional drilling at their wholly-owned Paubäcken and Storjuktan projects. The project lies in a region known for both polymetallic VMS and intrusive hosted orogenic gold deposits, with the main gold system at Barsele remaining open in all directions.

