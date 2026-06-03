First Non-Associated Gas Flows at BP's ACG Field in the Caspian Sea

BP p.l.c. BP has reached an important milestone with the start of commercial non-associated gas (NAG) production at the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli (ACG) field, one of the world's largest oil-producing assets, located offshore Azerbaijan. The project opens a new long-term growth opportunity by unlocking an estimated 4 to 6 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of recoverable gas resources, extending the value of the field beyond its traditional oil production.

By delivering early production, reservoir and flow data, the initial NAG well from the West Chirag platform serves as a foundational step toward commercializing ACG's vast gas resources. BP can leverage existing offshore facilities and the Sangachal Terminal, reducing development costs and improving capital efficiency. The addition of commercial gas extraction to its oil operations enhances ACG’s position as a fully integrated oil and gas asset while supporting growing European demand for natural gas.

The ACG project is a joint venture operated by BP (30.37%). The remaining co-venturers are SOCAR (35.3%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%) and ONGC Videsh (2.925%).

With the gas development agreement extending through 2049 and the potential for billions of dollars of future investment, the project could strengthen BP’s long-term production profile, diversify cash flows and create an additional source of earnings growth. The development reinforces BP’s strategic presence in the Caspian region.

BP currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the energy sector with a presence in upstream operations are Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. VIST, Chevron Corporation CVX and YPF Sociedad Anónima YPF.

With West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) crude prices trading above the $90-per-barrel mark, according to oilprice.com, VIST, CVX, YPF and BP are benefiting from the positive pricing environment. VIST, CVX and YPF currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Vista Energy is a premier independent oil and gas operator focused on shale assets in Argentina's prolific Vaca Muerta basin, where it holds a footprint of approximately 257,000 net acres. VIST achieved total production of 134,741 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) in first-quarter 2026, marking a 67% increase compared with the prior-year figure. Driven by this strong performance, Vista raised its full-year 2026 production guidance from 140,000 Boe/d to 143,000 Boe/d.

Chevron is a leading integrated energy giant with a strong presence in the Permian Basin. Driven by strong upstream performance and continued growth across its resource base, CVX achieved first-quarter 2026 international net oil-equivalent production of 1.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from the prior-year period.

YPF is an integrated energy company that leverages its significant footprint in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta formation to fuel production growth. YPF projected increased operational activity in the coming quarters, which is expected to support higher oil and gas output in the second half of 2026.

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BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.