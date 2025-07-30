Markets
First National Q2 Profit Rises On Growth In Interest Income

July 30, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - First National Corporation (FXNC), Wednesday reported net income of $5.05 million or $0.56 per share for the second quarter, higher than $2.44 million or $0.39 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily driven by growth in net interest income.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted EPS rose to $0.57 from last year's $0.48.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $18.55 million, up from $11.49 million last year.

The company recorded a provision for credit losses of $911,000, higher than $400,000 in the prior year.

