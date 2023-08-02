First National (FXNC) Price Target Increased by 5.56% to 19.38

The average one-year price target for First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) has been revised to 19.38 / share. This is an increase of 5.56% from the prior estimate of 18.36 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.19 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.43% from the latest reported closing price of 16.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in First National. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FXNC is 0.29%, an increase of 79.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.51% to 2,223K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fourthstone holds 612K shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 624K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FXNC by 21.26% over the last quarter.

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 316K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TFO USA holds 311K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Banc Funds Co holds 223K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cutler Capital Management holds 197K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First National Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Bank is a community bank serving the top of Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley, south central Virginia, and Richmond. First Bank first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, a loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and 14 bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley and central regions of Virginia. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which invests in entities that provide investment services and title insurance.

