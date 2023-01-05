First National Financial's Preference Shares, Series 1 Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Thursday, shares of First National Financial Corp's Class A Preference Shares, Series 1 (TSX: FN-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7238), with shares changing hands as low as $11.07 on the day. As of last close, FN.PRA was trading at a 54.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FN.PRA shares, versus FN:

Below is a dividend history chart for FN.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on First National Financial Corp's Class A Preference Shares, Series 1:

In Thursday trading, First National Financial Corp's Class A Preference Shares, Series 1 (TSX: FN-PRA.TO) is currently up about 3.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FN.TO) are down about 0.3%.

