First National Financial's Class A Preference Shares, Series 1, Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of First National Financial Corp's Class A Preference Shares, Series 1 (TSX: FN-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7238), with shares changing hands as low as $14.30 on the day. As of last close, FN.PRA was trading at a 42.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FN.PRA shares, versus FN:

Below is a dividend history chart for FN.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on First National Financial Corp's Class A Preference Shares, Series 1:

In Monday trading, First National Financial Corp's Class A Preference Shares, Series 1 (TSX: FN-PRA.TO) is currently up about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: FN.TO) are up about 3%.

