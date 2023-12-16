First National Financial (FNLIF) Price Target Increased by 18.21% to 31.81

The average one-year price target for First National Financial (OTC:FNLIF) has been revised to 31.81 / share. This is an increase of 18.21% from the prior estimate of 26.91 dated October 30, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.49 to a high of 34.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.61% from the latest reported closing price of 27.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in First National Financial. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNLIF is 0.05%, a decrease of 2.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 845K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 281K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares, representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNLIF by 6.05% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 136K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 85K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 77K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 76K shares. No change in the last quarter.

