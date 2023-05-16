First National Financial (FNLIF) Declares $0.20 Dividend

First National Financial said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.20 per share ($2.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.55%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in First National Financial. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNLIF is 0.04%, a decrease of 5.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 758K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.10% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for First National Financial is 26.91. The forecasts range from a low of 24.54 to a high of $30.93. The average price target represents an increase of 7.10% from its latest reported closing price of 25.13.

The projected annual revenue for First National Financial is 854MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 268K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 264K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNLIF by 1.48% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 128K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNLIF by 9.61% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 85K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNLIF by 10.42% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 77K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 59K shares. No change in the last quarter.

