First National Financial (FNLIF) Declares $0.20 Dividend

First National Financial said on April 14, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.20 per share ($2.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.55%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in First National Financial. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNLIF is 0.04%, a decrease of 10.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 767K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.10% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for First National Financial is $26.91. The forecasts range from a low of $24.54 to a high of $30.93. The average price target represents an increase of 7.10% from its latest reported closing price of $25.13.

The projected annual revenue for First National Financial is $854MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 34K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNLIF by 7.32% over the last quarter.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 9K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 77K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

