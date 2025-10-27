First National Financial Corporation Reports Advance In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - First National Financial Corporation (FN.TO) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$56.99 million, or C$0.94 per share. This compares with C$36.41 million, or C$0.59 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 30.7% to C$263.65 million from C$201.67 million last year.

First National Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

