First National Financial Announces Dividend Increases

October 29, 2024 — 05:42 pm EDT

First National Financial (TSE:FN) has released an update.

First National Financial Corporation has reported a decrease in revenue and net income for the third quarter of 2024, while also announcing an increase in its common share dividend and a special dividend. The company attributes this to its diverse revenue sources and recent interest rate reductions by the Bank of Canada. With a focus on delivering good service, First National remains confident in its future growth prospects.

